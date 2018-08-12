Report condemns culture of abuse at British schools

By Harriet Sherwood and Rob Evans / The Guardian

The true scale of sexual abuse at two of the UK’s leading Catholic independent schools — fee-paying private schools — over a period of 40 years is likely to have been far greater than has been proved in the courts, a report by an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse has concluded.

Ten people have been convicted or cautioned in relation to sexual offences at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire and the Downside School in Somerset.

The schools “prioritized the monks and their own reputations over the protection of children in order to avoid scandal,” the UK Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said in a 211-page report published on Thursday after hearings last year.

The monks avoided giving information to or cooperating with statutory authorities investigating abuse, it said, adding that their approach could be summarized as “a ‘tell them nothing’ attitude.”

“Appalling sexual abuse [was] inflicted over decades on children as young as seven at Ampleforth school and 11 at Downside school,” the report said.

The inquiry heard that boys were made to strip naked and were beaten. Some were allegedly forced to give and receive oral sex, both privately and in front of other pupils. Alleged abuse included penetration of the anus with fingers and children being compelled to perform sex acts on each other.

Physical abuse had sadistic and sexual overtones, the report said, adding that one victim described his abuser at Ampleforth as “an out-and-out sadist.”

A victim of Father Piers Grant-Ferris, who was convicted in 2006 of assaulting 15 boys, described being forced to straddle a bath naked as the monk beat him while masturbating.

It was “absolutely terrifying”, he told the inquiry.

“Many perpetrators did not hide their sexual interests from the children. The blatant openness of these activities demonstrates there was a culture of acceptance of abusive behavior,” the report said.

Ten people, mostly monks, connected to the two schools have been convicted or cautioned in relation to offences involving sexual activity with a large number of children or pornography. Ampleforth and Downside are schools attached to abbeys of the English Benedictine Congregation and are regarded as leading Catholic independent schools.

Monks at both institutions were “very often secretive, evasive and suspicious of anyone outside the English Benedictine Congregation,” the report said.

In 2001, the Nolan report made recommendations on the safeguarding of children in the Catholic church, including that incidents or allegations of sexual abuse should be referred to the statutory authorities.

Both schools “seemed to take a view that [the report’s] implementation was neither obligatory nor desirable. This failure to comply appeared to go unchallenged by the Catholic church,” the inquirers said. “At Ampleforth and Downside, a number of allegations were never referred to the police but were handled internally.”

It said that an abbot of Ampleforth between 1997 and 2005, Timothy Wright, “clung to outdated beliefs about ‘pedophilia’ and had an immovable attitude of always knowing best.”

Abbots at both schools would confine suspected perpetrators to the abbey or transfer them elsewhere and records were destroyed by both schools, the report said.

One former headmaster of Downside “made several trips with a wheelbarrow with files to the edge of the estate and made a bonfire of them,” it said.