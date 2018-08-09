[ LETTER ]

Penalize energy wasters

I passed by a branch of Mega Securities at the corner of Zhongxiao E Road and Linyi Street on Sunday and was shocked to discover that through a gap in its doors cold air was blasting out.

The company obviously leaves its air-conditioning system on over the weekend, despite the fact that the building is empty.

Considering the direction society is taking to save energy and produce a greener and more sustainable way of life, this strikes me as both careless and wasteful.

I believe this company and all other financial firms have their premises monitored.

Should they leave their air-

conditioning on overnight and over weekends, they should be fined heavily for it.

Name withheld

Taipei