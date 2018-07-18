Has Greece finally escaped the grip of catastrophe?

By Helena Smith / The Guardian

Greece’s oldest literary society, the Parnassos cultural club, stands opposite a church on one of Athens’s oldest squares. Its neoclassical facade and monumental columns were designed to impress. The society, named after the home of the Muses, had a single objective: to promote the nation’s “intellectual, moral and social improvement” as Greeks, newly freed from the shackles of Ottoman rule, sought to pursue the course of other European states.

It was here that poets and writers came, that Maria Callas first sang, that every artist of every hue first exhibited, and royals and prime ministers flocked. It is also why Parnassos’ fortunes have reflected those of Greece.

“These crisis years have been difficult years,” says Leonidas Georgopoulos, the sprightly septuagenarian who sits on the society’s board of directors. “You could say it has been an era of decadence. But decadence is always followed by renaissance and that is what we are hoping for now.”

Greece is approaching the end of an odyssey. After eight drama-filled years, it is now barely six weeks until the debt-burdened country exits its third and final international bailout program. Renaissance, rebirth, recovery are mots du jour as the historic date nears. And relief is etched on the faces of officials in Brussels.

“Greece is about to stand on its own two feet again,” EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici enthused last week. Freed from the shackles of international supervision, it could regain its place as a “normal country in the eurozone.”

After looking over the abyss, coming perilously close to crashing out of the euro, seeing their national income slashed by austerity-driven recession, their unemployment rate skyrocket, their brightest and best leave, Greeks had come through the worst. The ordeal by bankruptcy was over. The EU had stood by its partner — whose links with ancient Greece played an indisputable role in Athens’s admission in 1981 as a member of what was the European Economic Community — and economic Armageddon had been averted.

But was Moscovici right?

In the Greek parliament’s members’ common room, Member of Parliament Harry Theocharis ponders the new state of affairs. Denouement has come with a whimper. Under the crystal chandeliers and portrait-heavy walls of the meeting room, there is little sign of jubilation. In the building whose cliffhanger votes punctuated the crisis, is there really nothing to celebrate?

“Of course there is relief but it is not enough for people to get excited,” says the deputy who headed the Greek finance ministry’s public revenue department at the height of the crisis and now sits in the 300-member house as an independent. “Economically speaking we are still sputtering and there is still a lot to be done. Our creditors are not going away. In January another round of cuts worth 1.8 billion euros [US$2.11 billion] will be implemented. And we’re talking about fiscal targets in 2060. I’ll be 90 by then.”

However, Theocharis shares the conviction of left-wing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that the country will win back a degree of political and financial independence. Psychologically that is not insignificant three years before Greece marks the 200th anniversary of the start of the war of independence from the Ottoman empire.

“We can approach it knowing we will have regained a sense of control over our destiny,” he smiles. “Frankly, it’s amazing that with a 25 percent loss of GDP we didn’t lose democracy as well. Perhaps it’s our symbolic attachment, being the birthplace of democracy and all that, but every day I marvel that we managed to keep our faith in it.”