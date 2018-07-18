China slave to an ancient mindset

By Masao Sun 孫國祥

Ancient Greek historian Thucydides’ saying that “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must” explains the cruelty of a state in its pursuit of military power to maintain its continuity and survival in an anarchic world.

Today, more than 2,000 years later, the conditions required for a nation’s survival no longer depend solely on military strength — sometimes the ability to form alliances and exert influence that arises from a country’s political system, cultural values and way of life are more effective than warfare.

After the Democratic Progressive Party returned to power, cross-strait relations have stalled on whether there is a so-called “1992 consensus” or if it was in fact a matter of reaching “no consensus in 1992.”

Since then, China has bullied Taiwan on countless occasions, with the result that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration, which have expressed goodwill toward Beijing and remained humble for two years, have been forced to protest against China’s overbearing actions, saying that “we will no longer tolerate” them.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Tsai called on the international community to constrain China’s infringements on free and democratic countries.

She also urged other nations to unite with Taiwan in defending itself against China’s expanding hegemonic influence.

Roger Boyes, a columnist on international diplomatic affairs, exhorted the international community not to tolerate China’s bullying of Taiwan in his article titled “China Can’t be Allowed to Bully Democracies.”

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) took over as the fifth-generation leader, China has abandoned the foreign policy strategy of concealing its strength and biding its time devised by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in response to the drastic changes in Eastern Europe, and replaced it with Xi’s doctrine of “striving for achievement.”

To the outside world, China is promoting a new model of international relations as it expresses its disagreement with the global governance proposed by Western democracies and challenging the liberal democratic world order.

As for its Taiwan policy, China has adopted “namefare” tactics, which, much like “shamefare,” a term coined by Harry Kazianis, a senior fellow for defense policy at the Center for the National Interest, uses non-military means to comprehensively eliminate Taiwan’s status as a de facto sovereign state from UN bodies and non-governmental organizations to global chain enterprises international and airline companies.

Meanwhile, China keeps producing fake news to create the illusion that Taiwan is a part of China.

China’s bullying of Taiwan is the behavior of a hegemonic power on the rise, displaying its confidence and showing that it is not afraid of interference from a democratic alliance led by the US as it strives for hegemony.

It also attacks the distribution of power at the top of the global governance system.

By waging namefare to eliminate the Republic of China and Taiwan, Beijing intends to define actions and regulations it has drafted unilaterally in the international community, drawing a clear-cut red line and making it clear to other countries what its national core interests are.

China could make a comeback to hegemonic power on the back of continuing economic growth, as it plans to once again dominate Asia and establish a new tributary system. This makes it the “most destabilizing factor in Asia,” in the words of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).