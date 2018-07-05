[ LETTERS ]

Learning about LGBT rights

One of your reporters wrote that “… many educators have received complaints from parents who fear that their children would become gay if they are taught about LGBT rights...” (“Pro-LGBT rights groups promote gender education,” June 29, page 3).

Scientists tell us that a person’s predominant sexual orientation is something that each person has at birth. That predominant orientation might be strengthened or weakened by experiences that the young child has during the first few years of their life, but it is there from birth, so a school-age child — or anyone else — does not “become gay.”

Predominant sexual orientation in a human being, then, is not chosen or the result of any kind of experience.

However, the timing of a person becoming aware of their orientation can be affected by experience.

As mentioned in the article, many young people do become aware of their orientation around the onset of or during puberty.

Yet others come to that awareness earlier in their lives or even much later. There are many external and/or internal factors that can influence the timing of this awareness, so it varies greatly from person to person.

It must be emphasized that it is the awareness that could be provoked, not the predominant orientation itself.

In educating young people about LGBT rights, as with any subject, from pre-K through post-grad, the teacher and how they present the material is a crucial factor in how a student reacts to it, whether it is accepted as practical and relevant to their life, or up in the clouds and only to be remembered — or, unfortunately, memorized.

Finally, homosexual orientation is not something to be feared — such an attitude only makes it harder for a person who discovers themselves to be gay.

Ideally, it simply ought to be recognized and accepted as a minority variation to the majority, and as such, something that is “normal” for the LGBT person.

Many LGBT folks who accept themselves as they find themselves even see the LGBT orientation as a great gift.

MT Young

Nantou

‘One China’ is not a reality

The “one China “ principle is a millstone around Taiwan’s neck.

It weakens the nation on the international stage and facilitates Beijing’s belligerence in the region.

Taiwan’s diplomatic allies will be reluctant to stay when the nations of the democratic West, which should be supporting Taiwan diplomatically — including the US — do not.

The “one China” principle does not represent reality. It is plain to see that China and Taiwan are two distinct political and social entities and never the twain shall meet.

As a former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) president said in Okinawa last week, the government could bring some reality to the situation by facilitating a name change to the Republic of Taiwan.

Gavan Duffy

Queensland, Australia