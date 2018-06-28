Venezuelan army profits as nation runs out of water

By Patricia Laya and Fabiola Zerpa / Bloomberg

To arrive at the El Paraiso water-filling station in Caracas by sunrise, Rigoberto Sanchez wakes before 4am. Hours later, his tanker is in a slow-moving line with a dozen others. Only two of the 10 pumps work and Sanchez will have time for a couple of deliveries if he is lucky. If he is luckier, the military will not intercept him.

“They hijack our trucks, just like that,” Sanchez said, leaning on a rusty railing. “Once that happens, you’re in their hands, you have to drive the truck wherever they want you to.”

The Venezuelan military has come to oversee the desperate and lucrative water trade as reservoirs empty, broken pipes flood neighborhoods and overwhelmed personnel walk out.

Seven major access points in the capital of 5.5 million people are now run by soldiers or police, who have also taken total control of all public and private water trucks.

Unofficially, soldiers direct where drivers deliver — and make them give away the resource at favored addresses.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s autocratic regime has handed lucrative industries to the 160,000-member military as the economic collapse gathers speed, from the mineral-rich region of the Arco Minero del Orinoco to top slots at the state oil producer to increasingly precious control over food and water.

Maduro has promoted hundreds of officers since he became president in 2013 — there are about 1,000 active and retired generals, admirals and officers in public office, and military officers hold nine of 32 Cabinet posts.

Last week, Maduro named Evelyn Vasquez, an official of state utility Hidrocapital, as the head of a new water ministry, a move he said would help achieve access and care standards laid out in the UN’s Millennium Development Goals.

The country was supposed to have reached that landmark by 2015, but the crisis has not respected bureaucratic timetables.

“The water sector has been completely taken because of a government that believes the military can grant order to things,” said Norberto Bausson, who was the head of Hidrocapital in the 1990s. “If on top of this institutional incompetence, you add a dry year, then the consequences are tremendous.”

Thus, a necessity has become a luxury in Venezuela.

Theoretically, water in the socialist nation is subsidized, costing very little a month.

However, the pipes in Caracas have not been renewed in three decades and Bausson said that repair crews have dwindled to about 40 from 400 back when he was in charge.

Most pumps that bring water from reservoirs outside Caracas are only partly working. Two auxiliary dams, meant to guarantee supply for 15 days in emergencies, are critically low or empty.

Hidrocapital sometimes entirely cuts service for as long as 48 hours.

Most people in Caracas get 30 minutes of water in the mornings and nights, igniting a mad rush to leave work or social gatherings to shower, wash and clean.

An unpublished report from Caritas, a charity that serves the poorest areas in four states, found that in April only 27 percent of families had continuous access to safe water from state supplies. About 65 percent had access less than three days a week. In Miranda State, no poor families had water more often that.

Those who want more must pay. Those with private tankers, such as Sanchez, have been filling up and reselling water for many times its worth. Then, military personnel were last month deployed to the capital’s water points in an emergency supply plan.