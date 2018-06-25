Thailand banks on tech to end slavery at sea

By Beh Lih Yi and Rina Chandran / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SAMUT SAKHON and BANGKOK

Enslaved on a Thai fishing vessel for 11 years, Tun Lin saw his fellow workers lose their minds one after another, with one fisherman jumping into the sea to end his life.

Some would start murmuring or laughing to themselves as they worked day and night in Indonesian waters on the cramped boat, often surviving on fish they caught and drinking water leaking from an onboard freezer.

“It was like a floating prison — actually, worse than prison,” the Burmese fisherman, who was sold into slavery, said in Samut Sakhon, a Thai fishing hub about 40km southwest of Bangkok.

The 36-year-old, who was rescued in 2015 after losing four fingers and being stranded on a remote island for years without pay, is now lobbying for fishermen’s rights with the Thai and Migrant Fishers Union Group.

Under growing consumer pressure, Thailand has introduced a raft of modern technologies since 2015 — from satellites to optical scanning and electronic payment services — to crack down on abuses in its multibillion-dollar fishing industry.

It is one of a growing number of countries using innovation to deal with modern slavery, from mobile apps in India to blockchain in Moldova, but experts warn against over-reliance on tech as a silver bullet without stronger workers’ rights.

“Technology can be a double-edged sword,” Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation cofounder Patima Tungpuchayakul said. “It has become an excuse the government is using to justify they have done something, but in practice they don’t use it to solve the problem.”

More than half the estimated 600,000 industry workers are migrants, often from poor neighboring countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar, UN data showed.

After the EU threatened to ban fish exports from Thailand, and the US Department of State said it was failing to tackle human trafficking, the Southeast Asian country toughened up its laws and increased fines for violations.

It banned the use of workers below the age of 18 and ordered fishermen to be given contracts and be paid through electronic bank transfers.

Authorities ordered Thai vessels operating outside national waters to have satellite communications for workers to contact their families or report problems at sea, plus tracking devices to spot illegal fishing.

“We are serious in law enforcement regarding human trafficking and illegal labor cases,” Thai government spokesman Weerachon Sukhontapatipak said. “There might not be abrupt change... It will take time.”

Thailand is also rolling out an ambitious plan, using iris, facial and fingerprint scans to record fishermen’s identities to make sure they are on the boats they are registered with and help inspectors spot trafficking victims.

Rights groups meanwhile have tried to use satellites to pinpoint the location of ships that remain at sea for long periods, potentially indicating enslavement.

However, human trafficking expert Benjamin Smith said using satellites to tackle slavery at sea is not easy unless there is a lead on where to track in the vast ocean.

“I think people underestimate the size of the ocean and the ability to pinpoint where something as small as a boat is,” said Smith, who is from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

“If you have good information, intelligence, then satellite images can be good... It has to be a small part of a much bigger effort,” he added.