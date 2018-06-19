Using antibiotics with agriculture produces trouble

By Jonathan Anomaly

Most of us are oblivious to threats caused by our actions when the threats are invisible. Our use of antibiotics is a case in point. When used judiciously, antibiotics save lives and prevent the transmission of deadly diseases, but the therapeutic power of antibiotics is being squandered by their imprudent use in agriculture.

Today, more than half of the antibiotics administered around the world are used in the production of food. Farmers use antimicrobials to treat infections in their livestock. The problem is that they commonly misuse antibiotics either to compensate for poor agricultural practices — such as overcrowding on factory farms, which encourages the spread of disease — or to accelerate growth and reduce production costs.

These practices might appear harmless in isolation, but their aggregate effect is dangerous. As antibiotics enter the environment through the food that people eat or the waste that animals produce, antimicrobial resistance intensifies. This affects human health in troubling ways.

Every day, at hospitals and clinics around the world, patients are given antibiotics for bacterial infections such as tuberculosis, gonorrhea or pneumonia. Others receive antibiotics prophylactically, to prevent bacterial infections during surgery, or when underlying conditions or treatments (such as chemotherapy) compromise their immunity.

Unfortunately, many widely used antibiotics are losing their ability to protect patients and treat disease. Routine misuse of antibiotics in farming is a key reason why.

Not long after the Scottish microbiologist Alexander Fleming discovered a fungus that could kill bacteria, he recognized that overuse of antibiotics would encourage resistance. He warned in 1945: “The thoughtless person playing with penicillin is morally responsible for the death of the man who finally succumbs to infection with the penicillin-resistant organism.”

Widespread misuse of antibiotics in agriculture is one of the most egregious forms of “playing with penicillin.” In 2015, a new antibiotic-resistant bacterium was discovered in Chinese pigs, and then in Chinese patients. Since then, two more variants of the bacterium have been discovered, and the genes that enable these bacteria to resist antibiotics and jump between species — so-called “mobile genetic elements” — have been found on farms and in hospitals around the world. If the reckless use of antibiotics in agriculture continues, the effect on people will be severe.

Fortunately, there is a solution. More than a decade ago, the EU banned antibiotics in agriculture for any purpose other than treating infections. Although the rule is not perfect, it has helped lower antibiotic use. For example, in Denmark, total antibiotic use by pig farmers has decreased, despite a slight increase in antibiotics administered for treating porcine diseases. These gains, however modest, are encouraging — and should encourage further, coordinated action.

Because of the global nature of the threat, only multilateral cooperation — in the form of a new treaty or trade agreements — can ensure that farmers everywhere abide by minimal standards for raising livestock without the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

In December 2015, a study commissioned by the British government and chaired by the economist Jim O’Neill found that the most effective means of changing behaviors would be to cap the use of antibiotics, but allow individual countries to experiment with taxes or restrictions to meet the cap.