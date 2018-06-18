DNA detectives are searching for killers in your family tree

By Kristen Brown / Bloomberg

Consumer genetic-testing services are wrestling with a new threat to users’ privacy: detectives hauling a dragnet through their DNA.

In April, investigators arrested a suspect in the decades-old case of the “Golden State Killer” after sifting through online genetic data. The arrest has set off one of the most vigorous debates about privacy in the digital age.

A growing number of services say they can use a simple swab of a person’s genetic material to find long-lost family members or detect early warning signs of disease — and millions of users have eagerly shared their samples.

However, there has been little public discussion of where that data are stored, how they will be used beyond its initial applications and who can access them.

To help track down the alleged Golden State Killer, investigators matched DNA from a crime scene to genetic data belonging to the suspect’s relatives that were posted on an open-source genealogy Web site.

Those methods have raised questions about how the growing and often public repository of people’s most intimate data could be used by authorities.

“We all want a serial killer caught,” said CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist who often appears on television shows such as Dr Oz and Finding Your Roots. “But what other applications could it be used for that maybe we would not be so in favor of?”

Questions about how personal data should be handled and how they might be abused are being asked more often and more urgently.

Facebook has been trying to reassure users that they have control over how their data are shared.

Last month, a woman in Oregon said an Amazon Echo device recorded a private conversation and shared it with one of her husband’s contacts.

From payment apps to smart thermostats to personal digital assistants, software and devices are collecting more data about people than ever.

For online DNA services, the privacy issues have become entangled with guilt and innocence.

With more and more Americans logging on to genealogy Web sites, the services have become vast repositories of DNA — and a potential trove for law enforcement agencies attempting to resolve languishing investigations.

In some cases, investigators have combed through genetic material without informing the hosting companies.

In the Golden State Killer case, police uploaded crime-scene data to GEDmatch.com to search for family members of the suspected murderer and rapist.

Two hobbyists who run the site, a publicly searchable platform that lets users post raw genetic-data files to try to find distant relatives, said that the authorities never contacted them.

“Criminal court cases thus far have treated DNA data like a fingerprint,” said Jennifer Lynch, a senior attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, adding that judges have not found genetic information to be protected under the fourth amendment to the US constitution, which bars unreasonable search and seizure. “There are no meaningful protections, and we need them.”

In criminal cases, DNA evidence is sometimes misused or misinterpreted.

However, the implications of such DNA dragnets could extend beyond murder cases. Following the California arrest, some members of the genealogy community raised the possibility that, for example, police might use genetic data pulled from the Web to track down women who had illegal abortions, as they did in the case of an abandoned fetus in Georgia this year.