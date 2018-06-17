Law 10 gives Syria the right to expropriate property

By Joseph Nasr / Reuters, BERLIN

Husam Idris dreams of returning to his bakery in the Syrian city of Aleppo, but three years after escaping the war, he worries that a new law allowing the Syrian government to seize homes for redevelopment will scupper his plans.

“I grew up in the bakery. I can’t imagine losing it,” said Idris, a 37-year-old father of three who now lives in Germany.

While Syria’s Law 10, or Decree 10, has yet to be applied, rights groups and governments hosting Syrian refugees say that they risk becoming permanent exiles if they lose their properties, because it would remove a major incentive to return one day.

Idris is at the Syrian embassy in Berlin trying to arrange power of attorney for his mother back home, so she can stake a claim to his bakery and apartment in the Kallaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, recaptured from rebels two years ago.

He is not alone. The new law has prompted a rush of visitors to the embassy.

One worker at the mission, who declined to give his name, said that since the law took effect in April, 10 to 15 Syrians a day have come to request power of attorney for relatives at home, up from a handful beforehand.

According to the UN’s refugee agency, 6 million Syrians have been displaced within the country and there are nearly 5.5 million refugees outside Syria.

Germany hosts some 650,000 Syrians, the most of any Western country, and it is particularly worried about the law.

Berlin’s fear is that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could use Law 10 to bulldozer former opposition bastions seized by the government and replace them with new property developments populated by government supporters.

“Decree 10 is designed to expropriate refugees,” a senior German government official said.

“It is pretty clear that al-Assad’s goal is to replace the old population with a new one,” said the official, who was briefed on talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.

The Syrian government has dismissed concerns about the law as a “disinformation campaign,” saying that it needs to rebuild areas destroyed in the war and regulate illegal settlements.

“This law comes within the framework of the Reconstruction Program, and has an organizational character aimed at regulating slum areas in Syria, especially in light of the destruction of many of the areas that were controlled by terrorists,” Syria’s mission to the UN in Geneva said last month.

SECURITY COUNCIL

What started out as protests against al-Assad in 2011 turned into a civil war that has often pitted the country’s Sunni majority against al-Assad’s minority Alawites and Shiite allies. Russia intervened militarily in 2015 to help swing the conflict in favor of al-Assad.

Within the region, Turkey is home to 3.5 million Syrian refugees and there are nearly 1 million living in Lebanon, which has also expressed concern that Law 10 could discourage the mainly Sunni refugees there from returning home.

Law 10 originally gave proprietors 30 days to prove ownership or lose their rights. The Syrian government extended the period to one year earlier this month to allay fears that refugees and the displaced could lose their homes.

Besides Russia, Germany has raised concerns about the Syrian legislation with its EU partners and has managed to get the issue onto the UN Security Council’s agenda.