The struggle to describe the very essence of Israel: Part II

By Bernard Avishai / The Observer

Jerusalem is ground zero of an emerging Orthodox alliance: more than 45 percent of schoolchildren in greater Jerusalem are now Haredi, a number often linked to the estimated 200,000 mainly secular Jews who have left the city for the coastal plain over the past generation.

In Jerusalem, about 30 percent of schoolchildren are Arab, while about 13 percent are National Religious. That leaves about 12 percent in secular schools, which Haredi activists might harass and take over when their neighborhoods outgrow their own.

However, the influence of the Orthodox does not stop at the schoolroom door.

Where everyone is hungry for unity, Orthodox Judaism has become a kind of comfort food. Framed portraits of obscure Haredi rabbis hang discreetly behind cash registers in fruit stores and dry cleaners.

“The idea was a Jewish state, wasn’t it? So what is more Jewish than a rabbi?” one of my secular students said, only half-mockingly.

Many secular friends, who otherwise agree with gay rights, opposed the parade in Jerusalem, claiming earnestly that this was, after all, a holy city and perhaps gays should stick to Tel Aviv.

In a way, the two cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, now constitute the choice. About 42 percent of Israelis, the so-called center, say, not without humility, that all they want is for Israel to have a “Jewish majority.”

The nature of that majority is to be fought out by two urban models. Jerusalem has become the head of the settler octopus, the seat of its yeshivot, the personification of greater Israel.

Tel Aviv, and its northern suburbs, have become a hub for a global Israel: hip, cosmopolitan, cybernetic and cynical.

There is a Hebrew political culture for both, but only the latter Hebrew is self-ironising, playfully anglicized, erotic, brassy, metaphorical and mischievous. This is the Hebrew every with-it Israeli knows and every democratic Israeli unknowingly counts on. This is what just won the Eurovision song contest.

Then again, even Tel Aviv Hebrew carries the weight of the Torah-culture’s archaic power. You cannot live in a state with an official Judaism, valorizing that power, and expect no erosion of “citizenship” per se.

You can try, as most secular Israelis try, to speak the language, ignore the archaism and tolerate the Judaism, but then it is harder to teach children what democracy is.

From its origins, Israel tried to contain the tension. It cannot do so indefinitely. Nor does it need to define things that torture its intelligentsia, but no democratic state actually needs to define.

A Jewish state — it cannot be emphasized enough — does not have an identity like that of a Jewish person. A state is also not a family, a club or a congregation. It is a commonwealth, a social contract, in which individuals who are subject to equal rules of citizenship work out their lives — if they wish, in voluntary association with people, families, clubs and congregations.

The only plausible “Jewish and democratic” state is a democratic state that speaks the Jewish national language: in effect, a Hebrew republic.

Again, the Hebrew of Tel Aviv is spacious enough for Arabs to absorb its nuances and yet remain Arabs, at least in the hybridized way minorities everywhere adapt to a majority’s language and the culture it subtends.

Diaspora Jews are nothing if not proof of how this can work. Those preoccupied with demographic trends, including leaders of Israel’s peace camp, have an understanding of “Jewish and democratic” that is shallow and mechanical. They are painting by numbers.