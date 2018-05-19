Closing the loopholes in fire safety

By Huang Jen-an 黃仁安

National Fire Agency statistics show that from 2012 to 2016, there were 8,002 fires in Taiwan, or an average of 1,600 per year. These disasters resulted in 644 deaths and left 1,713 people injured. These numbers include 23 dead and 443 injured firefighters.

Many disasters were followed by waves of protests against illegal structures, low hazard pay and a shortage of police officers and firefighters, but no fundamental solutions were ever offered, such as addressing the shortage of firefighters or providing additional training. This is why these figures remain high.

Take the flaws in fire safety regulations for example: The system and framework of the Fires Services Act (消防法) are based on the Japanese Fire Service Act, but Taiwan’s version has only 46 articles, plus 30 articles in the Enforcement Rules of Fire Services Act (消防法施行細則), compared with Japan’s 257.

One can only guess what this drastic contrast means. For example, take the most important chapter, Fire Prevention, listed as Chapter II by both countries in their respective acts.

The Taiwanese act follows Japan’s when it comes to the obligations of a building administrator, certification of fire safety equipment and qualifications of fire protection equipment engineers. However, it completely overlooks the fire prevention administrations’ management obligations and their rights to enforce measures when there is a risk, unlike the Japanese version, which in Section 2 of Article 3 states: “When a fire chief or fire station chief is unable to identify the owner, manager or possessor, who holds title, of an object that is found to be dangerous from a fire prevention perspective or an object that is found to be likely to hinder fire extinguishing activities, evacuation and other fire defense activities, and therefore unable to order those persons to take any necessary measures [...], he/she may have his/her fire defense personnel take the measures listed in item (iii) or item (iv) of the preceding paragraph with regard to said object, at the expense of said person.”

The Taiwanese act puts the burden of fire prevention solely on a building’s administrator and fire protection equipment engineers, while fire prevention units and central regulatory authorities are only obliged to review and examine a building’s design for fire prevention purposes, passively conduct rescue missions only after a disaster happens and write an evaluation report afterwards.

Taiwan’s version also leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to dangerous substances that are regulated by fire prevention legislation. Article 2 of the Public Hazardous Substances and Flammable Pressurized Gases Establishment Standards and Safety Control Regulations (公共危險物品及可燃性高壓氣體設置標準暨安全管理辦法) stipulates that, when applicable, the establishment standards governing “location, construction and equipment of the places for manufacturing, storage or process of public hazardous materials and flammable pressurized gases; as well as safety control of their storage, process and handling shall be provided according to the Regulations, with the exception that if the applicability of the Regulations really presents certain difficulties, when proved by substantial evidences, in terms of purpose of the place, special construction, or any technology, work method, structure or equipment introduced with efficacy equivalent to or better than that specified in the Regulations, and the exemption of this Article has been approved by the central regulating authorities.”