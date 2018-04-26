After Facebook, scrutiny to turn to YouTube, Google and Twitter

By Ryan Nakashima and Matt O’Brien / AP, MENLO PARK, California

Facebook has taken the lion’s share of scrutiny from the US Congress and the media about data-handling practices that allow savvy marketers and political agents to target specific audiences, but it is far from alone.

YouTube, Google and Twitter also have giant platforms awash with more videos, posts and pages than any set of human eyes could ever check.

Their methods of serving ads against this sea of content might come under the microscope next.

Advertising and privacy experts say a backlash is inevitable against a “Wild West” Internet that has previously escaped scrutiny.

There continues to be a steady barrage of new examples where unsuspecting advertisers had their brands associated with extremist content on major platforms.

In the latest discovery, CNN reported that it found more than 300 retail brands, government agencies and technology companies had their ads run on YouTube channels that promoted white nationalists, Nazis, conspiracy theories and North Korean propaganda.

Child advocates have also raised alarms about the ease with which children with smartphones are exposed to inappropriate videos and deceptive advertising.

“I absolutely think that Google is next and long overdue,” said Josh Golin, director of the Boston-based Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, which earlier this month asked the US Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google-owned YouTube’s advertising and data collection practices.

YouTube has repeatedly outlined the ways it attempts to flag and delete hateful, violent, sexually explicit or harmful videos, but its screening efforts have often missed the mark.

It also allows advertisers to avoid running ads on sensitive content — such as news or politics — that do not violate YouTube guidelines, but do not fit with a company’s brand.

Those methods appear to have failed.

“YouTube has once again failed to correctly filter channels out of our marketing buys,” 20th Century Fox Film said on Friday last week after it learned that its ads were running on videos posted by a self-described Nazi.

YouTube has since deleted the offending channel, but the Hollywood firm says it has unanswered questions about how it happened in the first place.

“All of our filters were in place in order to ensure that this did not happen,” Fox said, adding that it has asked for a refund of any money shared with the “abhorrent channel.”

YouTube said that it has made “significant changes to how we approach monetization” with “stricter policies, better controls and greater transparency,” and said it allows advertisers to exclude certain channels from ads.

It also removes ads when it is notified of problems running beside content that does not comply with its policies.

“We are committed to working with our advertisers and getting this right,” YouTube said.

So far, just one major advertiser — Baltimore-based retailer Under Armour — has said that it has withdrawn its advertising in the wake of the CNN report, though the lull lasted only a few days last week when it was first notified of the problem.

After its shoe commercial turned up on a channel known for espousing white nationalist beliefs, Under Armour worked with YouTube to expand its filters to exclude certain topics and keywords.

On the other hand, Procter & Gamble, which had kept its ads off of YouTube since March last year, said it had come back to the platform, but drastically pared back the channels it would advertise on to less than 10,000.