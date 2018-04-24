The monks, the Dachau survivors and the liberation concert

By Rosie Whitehouse / The Observer

The monastery of Saint Ottilien rises above the green Bavarian pastures of southern Germany. It is an unlikely setting for the story of an extraordinary Jewish renaissance in the weeks following the 1945 liberation of Dachau, which is being commemorated this week.

It is a bright, but chilly Saturday afternoon and the large baroque complex is packed with visitors enjoying a drink in the beer garden after a hike in the countryside.

As he tucks into a large plate of wiener schnitzel and downs a lager, Father Cyrill, who is presiding over memorial events that are to take place in the monastery, expresses his sadness that most of the people who come to Saint Ottilien have no idea what took place here.

Father Cyrill’s day job is running the monastery’s Benedictine publishing house, but in his spare time he is busy collating information about a key, but forgotten, moment in both the monastery’s and Jewish history.

He hopes that remembering how Holocaust survivors found shelter in the monastery after Dachau’s liberation would help Germans care about the thousands of refugees who have arrived in their nation in recent years.

In late April 1945, as the US army advanced deep into Germany, 3,500 mostly Jewish prisoners were moved from Kaufering, a sub-camp of Dachau. They were loaded onto a train heading for the south Tyrol on the Italian-Austrian border, where they were to build the defenses for the Nazis’ last stand.

In the village of Schwabhausen, not far from Saint Ottilien, the train was strafed by US fighter planes. Ammunition in the sidings blew up and in the confusion, the SS who were guarding the prisoners fled.

Among the 800 people left alive on the train was Zalman Grinberg, a 33-year-old physician from Kovno in Lithuania. He knew the prisoners had little chance of survival if they stayed in the open, so he quickly gathered them together and, with the help of a US colonel, led them to safety in the monastery.

“The monastery had been closed by the Nazis and the monks sent to the eastern front or set to work as slave laborers on the monastery farm and in the military hospital that was set up here,” Father Cyrill says.

Grinberg, posing as a Red Cross official, commandeered part of the monastery and it became the only Jewish hospital in Bavaria.

Father Cyrill and I walk into the heart of the 19th-century complex and stand in the shadow of the abbey with its gray steeple. The setting is idyllic. Orchards lead down the hill to the pastures.

“The young doctor was not just setting out to heal his patients’ bodies, but their minds as well,” Father Cyrill says. “He wanted to instill in them a desire to move forward and rebuild their lives.”

One of the things Grinberg did was hold a concert on the monastery lawn, where they “played music that the Nazis had banned.”

On May 27, 1945, 19-year-old US private Bob Hilliard from Brooklyn attended the concert thinking it would make a light-hearted feature for the army newspaper he edited.

SILENT APPLAUSE

“Rows of wooden chairs were set in front of the stage. In the aisles and on the chairs and on the grass, standing, sitting, walking, leaning, lying, were hundreds of stick figures, emaciated, pale, skeletal, expressionless, all dressed in the black-and-white striped uniforms of the concentration camps,” he reported.

The audience barely moved, and “when they did, it was in the flickering slow motion of early silent films,” he wrote.