Vienna spurns far-right politics to offer refugees an education

By Lin Taylor / Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Like most teenagers, Ranim has yet to decide on a career, but the 17-year-old is certain of one thing: She must keep studying to make up for the time she spent out of school, fleeing the war in Syria to reach Austria’s capital.

Each week she and about one thousand other refugees and asylum seekers attend a free, council-run college set up by Vienna’s authorities to help young refugees learn German, get counseling, gain a basic education and integrate into society.

“As a refugee we need to know the language. At the same time, we need to keep learning the basic subjects in school like mathematics and English,” said Ranim, who two years ago became one of Vienna’s nearly 1.9 million residents.

“They created this college to give us more chances,” said Ranim, who declined to give her full name for privacy reasons.

As more people move around the world — spurred by conflict, climate extremes and poverty — the cities and countries that host new arrivals are trying to figure out what kind of welcome to offer.

Investing in the new arrivals, to prepare them to integrate into a new country, can cut the need to support them long term — but can sometimes also provoke resentment from local people who might not be offered similar services.

In Vienna, the left-leaning capital of the only western European country with a far-right-wing party in government, finding the correct balance can be particularly delicate.

REFUGEE INFLOW

In 2015, Austria took in asylum seekers equivalent to more than 1 percent of its population, most of them escaping conflict in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

With about 93,250 refugees already living in Austria and tens of thousands of asylum applications in the system, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Vienna’s city councilors have said that helping refugees become part of their new country is crucial.

“We felt there was a political obligation to support refugees from day one so that they have better prospects and better chances for a job,” said Philipp Lindner, a spokesman for Vienna’s education and integration department.

However, Vienna’s welcome for refugees is in some ways in direct opposition to the views of the national government.

In December last year, Austria’s anti-immigration Freedom Party and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives struck a coalition deal to share power.

Both of Austria’s ruling parties have pledged to cut benefits for refugees and have warned that Muslim “parallel societies” are emerging in cities such as Vienna.

The Youth College for refugees is part of a wider council-led scheme to help them assimilate, Lindner said, adding that it includes sessions on how to access healthcare, education, housing and other services, as well as courses on sexual health, rights and cultural values.

Maria Steindl, who has managed the college since its inception in 2016, said that without this free education, young migrants “would be on the streets. They would not have jobs.”

“We are building a base so they can make their next steps,” she said.

URBAN REFUGEES

Today, about 60 percent of refugees worldwide live in cities, the UN agency has said.

That trend constitutes a significant shift from the traditional response, adopted by the UN a half-century ago, of sheltering displaced people in camps.

However, cities are sometimes struggling to adapt to the new responsibilities.