By Simon Parkin / The Observer

In an unprecedented attack of candor, Sean Parker, the 38-year-old founding president of Facebook, recently admitted that the social network was founded not to unite us, but to distract us.

“The thought process was: ‘How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?’” he said at an event in Philadelphia in November last year.

To achieve this goal, Facebook’s architects exploited a “vulnerability in human psychology,” said Parker, who resigned from the company in 2005.

Whenever someone likes or comments on a post or photograph, he said: “We give you a little dopamine hit.”

Facebook is an empire of empires, then, built upon a molecule.

Dopamine, discovered in 1957, is one of 20 or so major neurotransmitters, a fleet of chemicals that, like bicycle couriers weaving through traffic, carry urgent messages between neurons, nerves and other cells in the body.

These neurotransmitters ensure our hearts keep beating, our lungs keep breathing and, in dopamine’s case, that we know to get a glass of water when we feel thirsty, or attempt to procreate so that our genes might survive our death.

In the 1950s, dopamine was thought to be largely associated with physical movement after a study showed that Parkinsonism (a group of neurological disorders whose symptoms include tremors, slow movement and stiffness) was caused by dopamine deficiency.

In the 1980s, that assumption changed following a series of experiments on rats by Wolfram Schultz, now a professor of neuroscience at Cambridge University, which showed that, inside the midbrain, dopamine relates to the reward we receive for an action.

Dopamine, it seemed, was to do with desire, ambition, addiction and sex drive.

Schultz and his fellow researchers placed pieces of apple behind a screen and immediately saw a major dopamine response when the rat bit into the food. This dopamine process, which is common in all insects and mammals, is at the basis of learning: it anticipates a reward to an action and, if the reward is met, enables the behavior to become a habit, or, if there is a discrepancy, to be adapted, Schultz said. (That dishwasher tablet might look like a delicious sweet, but the first fizzing bite will also be the last.)

Whether dopamine produces a pleasurable sensation is unclear, Schultz said.

However, this has not dented its reputation as the miracle bestower of happiness. Dopamine inspires us to take actions to meet our needs and desires — anything from turning up the heating to satisfying a craving to spin a roulette wheel — by anticipating how we will feel after they are met.

Pinterest, the online scrapbook where users upload inspirational pictures, contains endless galleries of dopamine tattoos (the chemical symbol contains two outstretched arms of hydroxide and a three-segmented tail), while Amazon.com’s virtual shelves sag under the weight of diet books intended to increase dopamine levels and improve mental health.

“We found a signal in the brain that explains our most profound behaviors, in which every one of us is engaged constantly,” Shultz said. “I can see why the public has become interested.”

“Even a year or two before the scene about persuasive tech grew up, dopamine was a molecule that had a certain edge and sexiness to it in the cultural zeitgeist,” said Ramsay Brown, the 28-year-old cofounder of Dopamine Labs, a controversial California start-up that promises to significantly increase the rate at which people use any running, diet or game app.