[ LETTER ]

No time for naivety

Sooner than later, the Holy See papal nunciate will move from Taipei to Beijing. It is also said that as a “consolation gift,” Archbishop of Taipei John Hung (洪山川) might become a cardinal of the church. The government should be on alert: It is not an insignificant move.

Catholics in Taiwan are just a mere 1 percent of the population, but the influence of the Catholic Church in Taiwanese society through health, social relieve and educational institutions — three universities among them — is far from insignificant, as we recently witnessed during the social debate on marriage equality.

Until now, the Catholic Church has enjoyed some privileges in Taiwan. In the past, during the regimes of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), it was due to their staunchly anti-communist stance. Today, it is due to the opportunity that it offers to have a foothold in European and world diplomatic circles through the embassy in the Holy See.

Now that this will soon come to an end, the government should be careful to remove all privileges and free rides that the Catholic Church and its institutions might have enjoyed.

Also, the fact that an institution with such “opinion building” potential is going to establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan’s nemesis should be of great concern for the government. No other nation has ever been in this position. Past popes and church officials advocated for a “bridge-church” role for the Taiwanese church. Under pressure from China, it would not be strange if the church in Taiwan was pressed toward a “pro-unification” policy.

Indeed, the Vatican would have to openly accept it to establish diplomatic relations with China — then the more than 200,000 Catholics on the island and the many institutions managed by the Catholic hierarchy could become a hindrance for Taiwan’s future, a true fifth column, a “behind the lines” united front.

In this regard, the government should not be naive, but truly try to stand, preserve and care for the independence of the Taiwanese Catholic Church from any Chinese influence and manipulation.

As it seems that the Holy See is able to adapt to the wishes and needs of states — as it is doing with China — the government, once full diplomatic relations are severed, should request that the curricula of bishop candidates be sent to the Ministry of the Interior for scrutiny before they are appointed to the Taiwanese church.

Until recently, most bishops in Taiwan were from China, and even the conference for Taiwanese bishops is called the “Chinese Regional” (or 臺灣地區 in Chinese), quite a demeaning title for Taiwanese, including Catholics.

Also, any possible future representation from the Holy See in Taiwan should be carefully evaluated. Maybe to have representation in and from the Italian Republic is enough and more meaningful, and will help in avoiding the encroachment of the church’s present privileges.

In dire times we, as a nation, should stand by our principles and take courageous measures.

Name withheld