Air quality needs industrial policy

By Wu Jiann-sheng 吳健生

To fulfill its obligations under the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣汙染防制法), the Ministry of Transportation and Communications earlier this month announced plans to abolish the 20km daily toll-free allocation to freeway drivers of diesel vehicles manufactured before June 1999 in the latter half of this year.

The plan would transfer the toll subsidy to electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, the ministry would prohibit highly polluting vehicles from entering specified “clean air zones.”

These measures are clearly a response to Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) proposal, announced in December last year, that the government should consider introducing a comprehensive ban on the use of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2040.

Efforts to reduce air pollution from mobile sources — especially from gasoline-powered motorcycles and scooters — should include three elements: a system of reward and punishment, usage restrictions and an outright ban. However, while calling for such measures is easy, practical implementation can be problematic.

Abolishing the toll-free allocation is a way to punish owners of more highly polluting vehicles. The ministry estimates that about 80,000 diesel vehicles would be affected by the measure.

The reward element of the policy is in transferring the allocation to drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles, which is similar to the German government’s planned toll collection policy on its Autobahn network.

Since it would be difficult to achieve fast results using reward and punishment alone, advanced economies have started to investigate and plan for even stricter controls. Two of the most active countries in this area are the UK and France, both of which intend to impose a comprehensive ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040.

As for Germany, there is a misconception that it is to enforce a similar ban 10 years earlier, starting in 2030. This is not the objective of the German federal government’s transport policy. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in no hurry to impose a ban, as Germany is one of the world’s leading car manufacturers.

Imposing a ban on the production of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles would not only risk forfeiting the German car industry’s dominant global position and reduce economic growth, it would also risk causing large-scale unemployment — and the resulting impact on social stability could be quite serious. From the German government’s point of view, it would be far too hasty to implement a ban before the German car industry has completed the transition to “clean” technology.

By way of example, US electric car manufacturer Tesla has excellent technology and a brimming order book, but if the company cannot produce its vehicles in sufficient quantities, its efforts will have been in vain.

The transition to the manufacture of electric cars and the production of batteries with ample capacity will be enough of a headache, let alone the need to provide battery charging, power supply, servicing and testing facilities and training for a large number of specialized technicians.

More than 20 million fossil-fuel-powered vehicles are in use in Taiwan, but if the government intends to ban their use by 2040, where is the industrial strategy and supporting growth strategy to encourage the industry’s transition to clean technology?