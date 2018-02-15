[ LETTER ]

Japan the most helpful

A poll on the earthquake in Hualien shows that Japan is 75.8 percent more likely to help Taiwan than China, at 1.8 percent.

Immediately after the quake, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally wrote to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), using the title “Her Excellency” to address her, and wishing “Taiwan, ganbare,” (hang in there.)

Afterward, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said that Japan had tried to break the so-called “one China” principle.

Japan is a country of politeness, which is why Abe used the title “Her Excellency” to address Tsai. Soon after the Chinese complaint, this title was deleted from the Japanese government Web site.

Many people in Taiwan think Japan was pressured to do so by China.

However, China did not have to complain.

China could also send a note of concern and good wishes to Taiwan, especially when some Chinese tourists were among the victims.

Taiwanese are very grateful to the Japanese search-and-rescue workers, who used advanced instruments to help find survivors in the fallen buildings.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio