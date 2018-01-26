Somalia lures defectors in new push against insurgents

By Katharine Houreld / Reuters, MOGADISHU

As an undercover operative for Somalia’s al-Shabaab militia, Nasteh spied on the insurgent group’s senior commanders to ensure their loyalty, and planned bombings and assassinations in government-controlled territory.

However, late last year, the government officials he once hunted became his handlers after the 26-year-old joined a slowly growing stream of defectors to the UN-backed Somalian administration.

A Western-backed push by Somalian officials to encourage al-Shabaab defections has lured commanders, the former head of intelligence and a major regional warlord, security officials and defectors said, offering a rare window into secretive efforts to undermine the al-Qaeda-linked insurgency from within.

Senior defectors provide operational intelligence — such as how al-Shabaab makes armored vehicle bombs — and insights into its leadership.

Most importantly, those defectors sow suspicion among al-Shabaab’s leaders and encourage further defections by contacting former comrades, the government said.

The message: defectors are welcomed, not punished. One former commander relocated abroad with his family; another now holds a senior position in the security services.

Many have simply returned home, Somalian officials said.

Others, like Nasteh, are becoming intelligence assets after saying that they are disillusioned with the Muslim insurgency, accusing it of un-Islamic practices.

“They were killing clerics,” he said during an interview via video link from a safe house, naming three Muslim clerics he claimed were killed by the movement. “They were killing without consultation, it was just the guys at the top deciding.”

The amnesty has angered some Somalians, who say those who commit crimes should be punished.

Critics have said the government has failed to penetrate the insurgency’s core — the top three defectors had all fallen out of favor with al-Shabaab’s inner circle.

The stakes are high: Al-Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the Somalian government and impose Muslim law, has killed hundreds of civilians across east Africa and thousands of Somalians in a decade-long insurgency.

The full effect of the defections is unclear, although al-Shabaab was needled into denouncing one former top commander, Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansur, as an apostate after he publicly urged his clansmen to fight the insurgency.

Robow joined the government in August last year.

Government officials have said only negotiation can end Somalia’s 26-year-old civil war — especially given the ragged state of the military.

“Those who have been rehabilitated can be ambassadors back to their communities,” said Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Osman, a former Somalian minister of information. “We know military pressure helps, but it is not the endgame.”

Defections start with a telephone call — from an al-Shabaab fighter to his soldier cousin, or a former student to his teacher. Somalia’s clan relationships mean everyone knows someone on the other side.

“Their only request, usually, is not to go to jail. Most don’t need to be resettled or sent anywhere,” said one Somalian who helped arrange defections and asked not to be named.

The al-Shabaab member is passed to someone working with the government — often known to them personally — and told he would be welcomed if he rejects the insurgency, renounces violence and accepts the Somalian government. Clan elders act as guarantors.