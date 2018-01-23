Complementarity: Water management is health management

By Giulio Boccaletti

With climate change accelerating and its effects exacerbating other geopolitical and development crises, the role of environmental protection in preserving and improving human well-being has become starkly apparent. This recognition lies at the heart of the concept of “planetary health,” which focuses on the health of human civilization and the condition of the natural systems on which it depends.

The concept’s logic is simple: If we try to deliver better health to a growing population, without regard for the health and security of our natural resources, we will not just struggle to make new strides, but we will reverse the progress already made. Where things get complicated is in applying the concept, particularly when addressing the nexus of water services, health, and ecosystem integrity.

Since at least 1854, when John Snow discovered that cholera was spread through contaminated water supplies in central London, humans have understood that polluted water is bad for our health. The degradation of freshwater ecosystems often brings disease, just as the protection or strengthening of such ecosystems improves health outcomes.

However, while it is now well understood that progress in one area improves outcomes in another, such co-beneficial dynamics often are insufficient to spur investment in both areas.

For example, investing to protect a watershed can also protect biodiversity and improve water quality in associated rivers, thereby benefiting human health, but if the goal is explicitly to improve human health, it might be more cost-effective simply to invest in a water-treatment plant.

A more compelling dynamic is complementarity: Investment in one area can increase the returns on investment in other areas. In this scenario, investments in protecting a watershed would aim not just to produce returns directly, but also to boost the returns of simultaneous investments in human health. Complementarity produces mutually reinforcing dynamics that improve outcomes across the board.

A well-functioning water sector already attempts to balance complementary interventions. Indeed, such a system amounts to a multidisciplinary triumph of human ingenuity and cooperation — involving engineering, hydrology, governance, and urban planning — with far-reaching complementary effects on both human health and economic development.

In 1933, through the Tennessee Valley Authority Act, the US established an agency whose purpose was to build hydroelectric dams on the Tennessee River. That effort benefited industry, agriculture, flood control, and conservation throughout the Tennessee Valley watershed — until then, one of the country’s most disadvantaged regions.

Since then, governments worldwide have recognized the potential of water infrastructure to complement other economic and social policies, including those intended to improve health outcomes. It is no coincidence that one of the World Bank’s largest lending portfolios — US$35 billion worth of investments — comprises water projects.

However, understanding the potential of complementarity is just the first step. To maximize results, we must design a coherent strategy that takes full advantage of the dynamic, at the lowest possible cost. The question is whether there is an optimal mix of environmental protection and direct health interventions on which policymakers can rely to maximize investment returns for both.