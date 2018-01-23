A fact check: Trump’s torrent of warped truths

By Calvin Woodward / AP, WASHINGTON

For all his errant swings at the facts, US President Donald Trump sometimes gets it just right.

“There’s been no first year like this,” he told a Florida rally last month.

Were truer words ever spoken?

The Department of Corrections of the Associated Press has certainly never seen a first year like this. Falsehoods and exaggerations have tumbled relentlessly out of Trump’s Twitter account, speeches and interviews, the vast majority in the service of his ego.

Other presidents have skewered the truth — former US president George W. Bush on the pretext for the Iraq war, former US president Barack Obama on the benefits of Obamacare — but Trump is of a different order of magnitude.

The president routinely presents his intended actions as achievements (Obamacare is “dead,” money is “pouring” into NATO), and inflates the significance of what he has done (calling his tax cuts the biggest ever and his accomplishments unrivaled in history — neither true). He exaggerates the problems he inherited (roads and bridges are in “total disrepair and disarray,” the border was “wide open”), lays out fanciful goals (6 percent economic growth) and does not learn from mistakes. Instead, he repeats them.

Moreover, Trump often bypasses the vast information-gathering apparatus that reports to him in favor of getting his reality from TV, or just his gut instinct.

Some trends and highlights in his misstatements since taking office:

Trump does not do big tax cuts. He does the biggest ever. He does not win an election. He scores a “landslide.” He does not just make the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) run better. He drives out the “sadists.”

Last month’s tax overhaul ranks behind former US president Ronald Reagan’s in the early 1980s, post-World War II tax cuts and at least several more.

His 2016 win ranks as the 13th-closest of the 58 presidential elections in US history, according to a tally by Claremont McKenna College political scientist John Pitney. It was no landslide. His winning percentage in the Electoral College was just under 57 percent, narrower than both of Obama’s wins (61 percent in 2008 and 62 percent in 2012) and all but two of the last 10 presidential elections. Also, he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Despite his boasts that incompetent VA employees are being swiftly removed — and the enactment of a mid-year law that expedites that process — more VA employees were fired in Obama’s last budget year than in Trump’s first.

Trump sees things the way he wants them to be and presents them as if that is how they are.

“You know, we have factories pouring back into our country,” he said. “Did you ever think you would hear that?”

Factories are not pouring “back” into the country, nor are they sprouting up domestically in big numbers. When he made his claim last month, spending on the construction of factories had dropped 14 percent over the past year, continuing a steady decline since the middle of 2015. As for jobs “pouring back into our country,” Trump hopes his tax overhaul will make that happen, but it has not yet happened. The economy added about 170,000 new jobs a month during Trump’s first year. That was slightly below the average of 185,000 in 2016.

“Jobs are pouring back into our country,” he said.

Manufacturers stepped up hiring, adding 196,000 jobs last year, but they added more in 2011 and 2014.