The answer to what people live by

By Chen Yi-chien 陳宜倩

There have recently been a number of heartbreaking news stories, including incidents of university students wounding others or harming themselves, as well as the sudden fatal heart attack of Huang Pu-wen (黃卜文), the 54-year-old founder of the Show Ba homeware chain.

Maybe everyone should have a day off to think about what is really achieved from the endless pursuit of efficiency, economic development and ratings.

Since about 70 percent of men are employed full or part-time, they are the most affected by the rat race. Slogans about “putting the economy first” are ubiquitous.

Although Taiwan is a patriarchal society in which men enjoy varying degrees of “patriarchal dividend” — depending on their age and social class — it does come at a heavy price.

Who would have thought that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), following a freeze in negotiations with opposition parties and without time for due consideration, would use an extraordinary legislative session to hasten through the second and third readings of the government’s proposed amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) and pass them into law?

Before the amendments were approved, Article 32, Paragraph 2 of the act said that when an employer must require employees to work beyond regular working hours, the overtime combined with the regular working hours may not exceed 12 hours per day, and the total amount of overtime may not exceed 46 hours per month.

Nonetheless, there are many workers who work more than 100 under-the-table hours a month.

The act has now been amended to relax this upper limit from 46 to 54 hours, supposedly to give businesses enough flexibility to make them more competitive.

According to figures from 2016, Taiwanese worked an average of 2,034 hours per year, which is the sixth-highest of all Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development nations. What is to be made of this?

In addition to raising the upper limit for monthly overtime hours, the amendments cut the minimum interval between rotating work shifts and changed the rule that workers must get one fixed day off every seven days to instead allow for two fixed days off every 14 days, which means that workers might be required to work 12 days in a row.

These changes will have a far-reaching effect on work conditions, family relations and social lives, not to mention the nation’s economic development.

The government and employers insist that the changes are necessary for economic development and to respond to supply and demand, but little attention is devoted to the effects they will have on employees’ family lives and relationships, their young and teenage children, and their personal development and social interactions.

This issue is not just a matter of hours or economic development — it involves conflicting core values about how people are supposed to live.

These developments bring to mind Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy’s 1881 short story What Men Live By.

As a young and inexperienced university student, I took a course in Russian language and Chinese and Russian comparative literature, and even fantasized about representing Taiwan as a diplomat in Russia.

Reading Tolstoy’s story as part of our coursework, I gained some insights that transcend time and borders. Even now, when I feel tired of life, I sometimes pick up the book and reread it.