Cuba boosts trade ties with Cold War ally Russia as US disengages

By Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta / Reuters, HAVANA

Boxy Russian-built Lada automobiles still rattle across Cuba, growing more decrepit by the year, a reminder of vanished Soviet patronage for the communist-led island.

However, more than 300 shiny new Ladas are next month slated to roll onto Havana’s potholed streets, the first in more than a decade.

Avtovaz, their manufacturer and Russia’s biggest automaker, says it hopes to ramp up exports, thanks to financing from Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank.

Flush with state funding, Avtovaz and other Russian companies are once again increasing sales to the Caribbean isle. It is part of a broader move by Moscow to renew commercial, military and political ties just as the US government is retreating from Cuba under US President Donald Trump.

Russian exports to Cuba jumped 81 percent on the year to US$225 million in the January-to-September period, official Russian data show.

That is just a quarter of the exports of China, Cuba’s chief merchandise trading partner, but growing fast.

Russian state oil giant Rosneft in May resumed fuel shipments to Cuba for the first time this century. The company’s head met with Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana on Saturday, the latest sign that the two countries are readying a major energy agreement. The nations in the past have discussed increased deliveries of Russian oil to the island and development of Cuba’s offshore oil fields.

That would be a major assist for Cuba amid slumping shipments of cheap fuel from its troubled socialist ally Venezuela.

Private Russian company Sinara last month delivered the first of 75 locomotives worth US$190 million ordered by Cuba last year. Russia’s largest truck maker, KAMAZ, has also stepped up exports to Cuba.

Negotiations for rail lines and other infrastructure are in the works.

“We can call this period a renaissance,” Russian trade representative in Cuba Aleksandr Bogatyr said in an interview.

He forecast bilateral trade could grow from US$248 million last year to US$400 million this year, one of its highest levels in nearly two decades.

Russia’s Cuba offensive comes as Trump has halted efforts by his Democratic predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, to normalize US-Cuba ties and ease the decades-old US trade embargo.

In June, Trump ordered tighter travel and commercial restrictions again, disappointing US businesses that had hoped to capitalize on the detente. In September, his administration slashed US embassy staffing in Cuba.

Moscow is seizing on that rollback as a way to undermine US influence in its own backyard, some foreign policy experts say.

“Russia sees it as a moment to further its own relationship with Cuba,” Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center director Jason Marczak said.

“The more the Russian footprint increases in Cuba, the more that it will reinforce hardened anti- US attitudes and shut out US businesses from eventually doing greater business in Cuba,” Marczak added.

Throughout the Cold War, Moscow propped up then-Cuban president Fidel Castro’s revolutionary government, providing it with billions of dollars’ worth of cheap grain, machinery and other goods. Those subsidies disappeared with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Trade plunged.

Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, who longs to return his nation to superpower status, Moscow over the past decade has sought to revive relations with Latin America, particularly with countries wary of US influence.