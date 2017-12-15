By Lori Hinnant and Maggie Michael / AP

The historian carried secrets too heavy for one man to bear. He packed his bag with his most treasured possessions before going to bed: the 1 terabyte hard drive with his evidence against the Islamic State (IS) group, an orange notebook half-filled with notes on Ottoman history and a keepsake, the first book from Amazon delivered to Mosul.

He passed the night in despair, imagining all the ways he could die, and the moment he would leave his mother and his city.

He had spent nearly his entire life in this home, with his five brothers and five sisters. He woke his mother in her bedroom on the ground floor.

“I am leaving,” he said.

“Where?” she asked.

“I am leaving,” was all he

could say.

He could not endanger her by telling her anything more. In truth, since the Islamic State had invaded his city, he had lived a life about which she was totally unaware.

He felt her eyes on the back

of his neck and headed to the waiting Chevrolet. He did not

look back.

For nearly two years, he had wandered the streets of occupied Mosul, chatting with shopkeepers and Islamic State fighters, visiting friends who worked at the hospital and swapping scraps of information.

He grew his hair and his beard and wore the shortened trousers required by the Islamic State. He forced himself to witness the beheadings and deaths by stoning, so he could hear the killers call out the names of the condemned and their supposed crimes.

He was not a spy. He was an undercover historian and blogger. As the Islamic State turned the city he loved into a fundamentalist bastion, he decided he would show the world how the extremists had distorted its true nature, how they were trying to rewrite the past and forge a brutal Sunni-only future for a city that had once welcomed many faiths.

He knew that if he was caught, he too would be killed.

“I am writing this for the history, because I know this will end. People will return, life will go back to normal,” is how he explained the blog that was his conduit to the citizens of Mosul and the world beyond.

“After many years, there will be people who will study what happened. The city deserves to have something written to defend the city and tell the truth, because they say that when the war begins, the first victim is the truth,” he said.

He called himself Mosul Eye. He made a promise to himself in those first few days: Trust no one, document everything.

Neither family, friends nor the Islamic State group could identify him. His readership grew by thousands every month.

Yet, now he was running for his life.

It would mean passing through one Islamic State checkpoint after another, on the odds that the extremists would not stop him, would not find the hard drive that contained evidence of Islamic State atrocities, the names of its collaborators and fighters, and all the evidence that its bearer was the man they had been trying to silence since they first swept in.

The weight of months and years of anonymity were crushing him. He missed his name.

From the beginning, Mosul Eye wrote simultaneously as a witness and a historian. Born in the midst of the Iran-Iraq war in 1986, he had come of age during a second war, when Saddam Hussein fell and the US took over.

At 17, he remembers going to a meeting of extremists at a mosque and hearing them talk about fighting the crusaders.