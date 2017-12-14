AIDS, noncommunicable diseases and the ABCs of organizing

By Kent Buse and Laurel Sprague

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), like heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease, are responsible for 70 percent of all deaths. There is incontrovertible evidence that tobacco use, inactivity, unhealthy diets and excessive alcohol consumption increase the odds of dying prematurely from an NCD.

Yet, despite widespread knowledge of the risks, global obesity goes largely unchecked, while tobacco and alcohol use continue to rise. It is against this backdrop that networks of NCD alliances met from last Saturday to Monday at the second Global NCD Alliance Forum in the United Arab Emirates.

As they search for solutions to bring NCDs under control, they should look for inspiration in the movement to fight AIDS. People living with and affected by HIV continue to drive response efforts, and their unique form of mobilization has been instrumental to progress. While the battle is not over, AIDS activists know that it can be won.

Similarly, a mobilized NCD movement can turn the tide against that epidemic. Yet, in 2015, The Lancet editor Richard Horton described the NCD community as needing an “electric shock to its semicomatose soul.”

“But who has the courage to deliver it?” he added.

There are lessons to be learned from AIDS activists. As global attention focuses on NCD prevention, those seeking to control preventable illnesses should look to the “ABCs” of AIDS organizing for guidance.

The first letter that the NCD community should consider is “A,” for activism. Anyone over 40 will recall images of AIDS activists performing “die-ins” at scientific meetings around the world. In the US, AIDS activists took to the streets, even shutting down the US Food and Drug Administration’s headquarters for a day in October 1988.

Globally, activists lobbied governments and pharmaceutical companies to make medicines more affordable. This activism continues and should serve as a model for action on NCDs.

Next, the NCD community must adopt a bolder approach to budgets — the “B” of the AIDS movement’s strategy. Civic organizing and grassroots activism may fuel early energies, but organizing and sustaining a broad-based coalition takes money.

The AIDS movement was clear about this from the beginning, and lobbied for resources to support its advocacy and accountability effectively.

“C” is for coalitions: The AIDS movement was quick to understand that progress would come only with diverse support. Activists established links between people living with HIV and those with other concerns, such as women’s rights, intellectual property, nutrition and housing.

Issue-specific coalitions and campaigns work best when they bring together government insiders and outsiders, to combine perspectives and expertise.

The AIDS movement also understood that a holistic response to the epidemic was essential if support was to spread. Thus, “D,” the determinant of success, was to draw attention to the interconnectivity of the challenge.

For example, lobbying education leaders to keep girls in school longer has contributed to providing young people with the knowledge and agency to make smart decisions about when and with whom to negotiate safe sex.

Similarly, links were forged between groups working on poverty, gender and nutrition — factors that played a role in driving the AIDS crisis. NCDs are no less isolated in their causality and similarly require a multisector approach to prevention.