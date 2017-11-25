China not doing itself any favors

By Parris Chang 張旭成

Before US President Donald Trump’s trip to China, Beijing tried hard to promote a “new model of great power relations” with the US.

In Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) own words, “the Pacific Ocean is big enough to accommodate both China and the US.”

A Chinese military officer has proposed that the US and China share the responsibility of managing the Pacific region, with Washington managing areas east of Hawaii and China areas west of it.

Although the plan hinges on a good deal of wishful thinking, it reveals Beijing’s ambition to create the impression that it is the equal of the US, while playing down the international status of Japan and India and driving a wedge between the US and its key allies, including Japan and India.

Over the eight years under former US president Barack Obama, the US approach of sharing information with China instead of confrontation has given Beijing significant advantages.

During Trump’s 48-hour visit to Beijing, he was given extraordinarily lavish treatment, as Beijing tried to win him over with flattery. Xi did his best to heap praise on Trump and play down the two countries’ mutual suspicions and rivalries.

Saying that it is “only natural” that the two countries have different views on some issues, Xi expressed hope that the two sides would nevertheless respect each other and focus on promoting their common interests, while properly handling and managing their differences.

However, Trump’s national security team knows full well that Beijing has a history of weaving beautiful lies and making empty promises.

Although Xi has emphasized that China will be a responsible “great power,” it has for a long time tolerated the nuclear arms threat posed by its ally North Korea. Trump has been urging China to use its influence to keep North Korea in check, but China has never fully cooperated.

Although Beijing has agreed to keep up the pressure on North Korea, this time it might simply be a matter of paying lip service while not following up on the promise with action.

Xi has said that the two countries have far more interests in common than issues that divide them, and that “it is important to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He also told Trump that “the Taiwan issue is the most important, most sensitive core issue in China-US relations and concerns the political basis of the China-US relationship,” adding that China “hopes the US continues to scrupulously abide by the ‘one China’ principle and prevents disturbances to the broader picture of China-US ties.”

Reading between the lines, Xi said that China is opposed to the US selling arms to Taiwan.

However, Trump, who came prepared, simply said that the US will not stop selling arms to Taiwan, adding that it will continue to provide weapons of a defensive character to Taiwan in accordance with the Three Joint Communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act.

This part of the exchange between the two was not reported by Chinese media.

A senior White House official told a US media outlet that the US and Chinese officials did not mention the signing of a fourth communique in Beijing, adding that they also did not use the Taiwan issue as a bargaining chip to reach any deals.

Beijing has spent large sums of money to get former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger to persuade the White House to make a deal on Taiwan with China, but that effort has failed.