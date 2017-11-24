Kulikov: the Russian banker who knew too much — Part II

By Irina Reznik, Evgenia Pismennaya and Gregory White / Bloomberg

Alexander Sharkevich, an elite Russian Ministry of the Interior undercover cop investigating money laundering, stops his Lexus near Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre, opens the window and exchanges words with a man standing on the corner.

As Sharkevich puts the car back in gear, the man tosses a package through the still-open window.

Agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (better known by its Russian acronym, FSB) swarm in, surprising Sharkevich, who steps on the gas and takes off.

The FSB agents catch up to him a few kilometers away, where he is trapped in Moscow’s legendary traffic.

The package contains 350,000 euros (US$414,696) in cash. After a two-hour standoff, Sharkevich tries to explain that he is working undercover, assigned to worm his way into the confidence of a high-level money launderer.

The FSB agents arrest him anyway. After a year and a half in jail, he manages to beat the corruption charges in 2009.

However, the suspected money launderer he was targeting has gone free — shielded, Sharkevich says, by high-level protection within the security services.

Now retired, Sharkevich offers a unique view of money laundering.

He says it is wired as deeply into Russia’s police and security apparatus as it is into business and finance.

Bankers engaged in laundering often enjoy unofficial dispensation for their illicit businesses, which arms of the state themselves can use for everything including monitoring criminal flows and funding covert operations abroad.

If the moneymen get caught and come to a “bad end,” it is usually because their powerful protectors have lost their jobs, he says.

“These bankers provide various services supposedly in the interests of the state,” Sharkevich says.

In return, “the bankers are allowed to not only break the law, but also to take money out of the country,” he says.

Whether banker Alexei Kulikov was scapegoated in the Promsberbank case to protect people more powerful than he might never be known.

He testified in court that he was just small fry, a minority shareholder with a 19 percent stake, and a dutiful son who gave the shares to his mother as a 70th birthday present.

He did not sit on the board of directors. He did not even have a title.

The 437-page indictment against him portrays him rather differently.

He was the ringleader who put together the investor group to buy the bank in 2012, installed allies in key management posts and began pumping out huge loans to new clients, it says.

Most of them were companies with no real operations — “one-day firms,” as they are known in Russian business parlance — that never paid back the loans, prosecutors said.

Kulikov’s partners in the Promsberbank takeover had a long record in the Russian financial industry — mostly involving failed banks.

Igor Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cousin, joined the Promsberbank board when Kulikov and the other investors took over, according to court documents.

He left the board in 2014.

By that time, two other lenders in which Igor Putin was involved had been shut down by regulators.

In a statement to the Russian press that year, he said that he was getting out of banking and called for the industry “to be cleansed of banks headed by people with dubious reputations.”

He has since disappeared from the public eye and could not be reached for comment for this story.