Taipei still passive on air pollution

By Wayne Gao 高志文

The idea that pollution is only caused by industry has become a prevalent notion in Taiwan. This attitude is very different from many cities around the world that are getting their entire public on board to promote green transportation and fight urban pollution.

In 2014, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the Air Quality and Outdoor Activity Guidance for Schools as part of their Air Quality Flag Program, with the stated goal of keeping children active.

This is the opposite of the idea in Taiwan of raising air-quality warning flags and discouraging schoolchildren from going outdoors.

The Environmental Protection Administration in Taiwan tells schools to warn students to cut down on outdoor activities when the concentration of PM2.5 — particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less — reaches 48 micrograms per cubic meter.

In contrast, the US authorities recommend raising an orange flag when the air quality index is between 100 and 150 — which means that the average PM2.5 concentration over one to three hours is between 89 and 138 micrograms per cubic meter — indicating that the air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” but most students can still take part in outdoor physical activities as usual.

Research by health policy expert Marko Tainio of the University of Cambridge, who recently gave a lecture in Taiwan, shows that even when the PM2.5 concentration exceeds 100 micrograms per cubic meter — which is much higher than the 71 micrograms per cubic meter point at which a purple flag, meaning “very unhealthy,” is raised in Taiwan — the health risk from air pollution starts to exceed the health benefits gained from the physical activity only after someone rides a bicycle for more than one-and-a-half hours or walks for more than 10 hours per day.

Last year, the journal Preventive Medicine published a report titled “Active transport: Exercise trumps air pollution, almost always,” written by University of South California professor Jonathan Samet, an internationally renowned authority in the field of smoking, air pollution and cancer research.

The report says that the health benefits of commuting by bicycle are almost always greater than those of driving a car, at almost any level of air pollution.

In other words, the beneficial effects of exercise are almost always greater than the negative health impact of air pollution. (Samet is one of the editors of the book Air Pollution and Cancer and I worked with him on an international research project on household secondhand smoke exposure.)

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) is to be commended for the boldness and vision she has shown over the past few years in promoting green transport. In this respect, she beats Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) hands down.

The Kaohsiung metro has received less than one-fifth of the investment given to the Taipei metro, but that has not stopped Chen’s administration from boldly proposing to ban 20-year-old two-stroke high-polluting scooters, which emit 18 times as much pollution as new scooters, by 2019, as well as working toward a world-class car-free green ecological community.

These activities have received good reviews from international professional communities concerned with green transport and livable cities.