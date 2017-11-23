The Russian banker who knew too much

By Irina Reznik, Evgenia Pismennaya and Gregory White / Bloomberg

The pounding on the door begins at about 6am on a wintry Moscow day in March last year. Insistent knocking at that hour usually means just one thing: police.

Inside the apartment on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Alexei Kulikov’s partner, Maria Plyushkina, 23, cares for their infant son. She begs Kulikov not to open the door.

The 40-year-old banker, stunned by the possibility of arrest, knows better than to consider that option. Ignoring the appeals from the men outside while desperately seeking help, he starts making calls — first to his lawyer, then to any and every friend who might have some pull with law enforcement. It is all for nothing. He is alone.

The knocking continues for hours, eventually slowing, but never entirely stopping. At about 5pm, police wrench the heavy steel door open with a crowbar.

A half-dozen tired-looking officers conduct a desultory search of the apartment, plucking a wad of cash from Plyushkina’s purse — “spending money,” she recalls later.

The police count every bill they find in the apartment: 2,010,000 rubles (US$34,127) and US$59,243, according to court records.

The officers take Kulikov, who had celebrated his birthday just days earlier, to the headquarters of the Investigative Department of the Russian Ministry of the Interior near the Kremlin on suspicion of defrauding a bank in which he owns a stake. Questioned until 4am the next morning, he denies any wrongdoing. Later that day, a judge at Tverskoi District Court in Moscow orders him to be held without bail.

Kulikov has not been home since. Charged with fraud and embezzlement and facing a 10-year prison sentence, he went on trial in March in the Podolsk City Court, just south of Moscow. The main allegations centered around the alleged looting of 3.3 billion rubles from Promsberbank, a small lender that the Central Bank of Russia had shut down about a year before Kulikov’s arrest.

By Russian standards, it was pretty typical treatment for a businessman in trouble with the law. Kulikov’s arrest got little notice in the local media. He lived large, driving a Mercedes-Benz SLR sports car and hiring stars from Comedy Club, Russia’s hottest TV comedy show, to perform at a birthday party, says an associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

However, he was no oligarch. As for Promsberbank, it looked like just another casualty in regulators’ efforts to clean up the financial sector. Its collapse drew scant attention beyond its home base in the gritty suburb of Podolsk.

Despite appearances, Promsberbank was, according to the central bank, a “crucial link” in one of the biggest money laundering schemes ever exposed in Russia. Kulikov was not charged with laundering funds, but from its unprepossessing office, his bank helped pump more than US$10 billion out of Russia, the regulator says.

Promsberbank was a key conduit into a channel that used stock transactions called “mirror trades.” These transactions involved buying shares of Russian blue-chip stocks through local brokers in Moscow for rubles and simultaneously selling them in London for US dollars or euros, effectively bypassing regulations to move funds out of the country.

Some of the laundering benefited members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, say people familiar with the investigations. Igor Putin, the son of the younger brother of the president’s father, served on Promsberbank’s board of directors before regulators shuttered it.