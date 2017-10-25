Bangkok is back in black, maybe for good

By Ted Anthony / AP, BANGKOK

Tucked in his cramped clothing stall in an enormous Thai mall, Pirumchai Asiram sits on a plastic chair flanked by two worlds — bright, vibrantly colored shirts and dresses to his right, neat stacks of somber apparel in blacks and whites to his left. Ask him which sells better and he will smile.

“Not these,” he says emphatically, pointing to the loud clothing. “These brighter things we sell for foreigners. Thai people, they don’t wear this kind of design since the king passed away.”

Walk the bargain clothing stalls in MBK Center and you will hear quite a bit of this.

At the Orchid clothing store, vendor Arunee Narasri says shops are selling up to 10,000 baht (US$301) a day in bargain black clothing.

Supak Sonpech, who sells black-and-white college uniforms, says it has become everyone’s go-to purchase: “When I go out to buy clothes now, I don’t look at anything, but black and white.”

As the clothing stalls of MBK Center go, so goes the Thai capital.

The muted colors of mourning have settled over Bangkok once again as the nation marks a year since the death of its beloved monarch, Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and prepares for the national spectacle of his cremation tomorrow.

Walking once-color-drenched streets evokes the moment when the Technicolor-soaked land of Oz ebbs back into the blacks and grays of Kansas.

“The fashion itself hasn’t really changed, but the whole color tone of the city has,” says Kotchamon Arsa, owner of a Bangkok shop called Southern Star, which overflows with hundreds of pairs of blue jeans.

She says that people are still buying them, but favoring darker hues of denim to pair with black shirts.

“People still love fashion,” she says. “We’re just using more appropriate tones.”

To understand what is taking place this month, let us flash back to Oct. 13 last year, when the overwhelmingly beloved king, also known as Rama IX, died at age 88.

The nation immediately went into a period of mourning, which played out on the streets of Bangkok in very visible ways. In a matter of days, the city’s entire color palette shifted.

Black-and-white bunting went up on walls. Colors drained from public-facing screens, from automated teller machines to electronic billboards to commuter-rail signs. Google Thailand replaced its vibrant homepage with blacks and grays.

However, most of all, it was the apparel that changed — for men and women alike.

A city typically festooned with brightly colored commuters and pedestrians took on a more somber feel. It was not that absolutely everyone wore black — although some who did not found themselves castigated — but it, and white, became the dominant colors.

Dyeing stations popped up around town so people could turn loud clothing into more muted outfits. The pro-monarchy national government encouraged fabric manufacturers to step up production of black textiles and warned against price-gouging. Heads of offices were expected to wear black; in places where white shirts were expected, black armbands made the same statement.

It was not that no one had worn black before — although the capital’s tropical climate impacted such decisions — it was that the shift became a statement, a matter of discussion, a symbol of respect. People did genuinely love Rama IX, but at the same time, no one wanted to be seen as disrespectful.

In the intervening months between the intensive mourning period after the king’s death and a year later, color crept back into the city, although observation suggests that it never quite came back entirely.