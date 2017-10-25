King’s legacy palpable as Thailand bids goodbye

By Denis Gray / AP, HUAY HOM, Thailand

Half a century has passed and the king is dead, but the villagers of Huay Hom still have not forgotten the day Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej descended by helicopter into their remote, impoverished mountain valley in northern Thailand and changed their lives forever.

The king, they recall, brought electricity and a road that replaced the trail they trudged over for eight hours to reach the nearest roadhead.

Coffee growing was greatly expanded and soon supplanted opium harvests, reaching such high quality that Starbucks is now a steady customer. The village even reaped profits from the royal-assisted raising of sheep and wool weaving, a rarity in tropical Thailand.

So to thank the king on behalf of Huay Hom’s 72 now well-to-do families, Kamchai Sawankitsomboon traveled more than 750km to Bangkok’s Grand Palace. There, after standing in line for 13 hours, he prostrated himself before Bhumibol’s coffin — one of nearly 13 million people to do so during a year of mourning that will all but come to a close with the late king’s cremation tomorrow.

The religious-like fervor surrounding this outpouring of grief stems from many things: nostalgia for the past, a very personal connection that millions of Thais felt they had forged with their monarch and gratefulness, as in Kamchai’s case, for the decades Bhumibol put in working on behalf of the country’s have-nots.

Regarded as a stabilizing figure amid political turbulence and headlong modernization, the king’s passing on Oct. 13 last year also evoked anxiety about what comes next as the country confronts the close of an era.

With his son, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a yet-untested monarch, on the throne and an entrenched military regime promoting a meandering “roadmap to guided democracy,” several Thai academics at a recent international conference said “the Bhumibol consensus” has been replaced by “politics of uncertainty.”

“Thai people will never be the same again as Thailand will never be the same again,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

Thais born when Bhumibol’s reign began 70 years ago who are still alive today have known 30 prime ministers and a succession of coups, constitutions and economic upheavals, but until last year they had had only one king, who many credit with steering the country through these crises and presiding over evolution from a poor rural society to a modern US$400 billion economy.

Many were imprinted with his image at an early age. His persona became a part of their lives.

Oraboon Imchai Bulut, a young businesswoman, vividly remembers seeing the king’s portrait on the cover of her first school notebook. While she never met Bhumibol, a friend told her how her grandfather’s eyesight was saved by an operation sponsored by the king.

Waiting overnight to view the coffin, Oraboon brought along a photograph of her deceased father in what she said was “a last chance to say goodbye.”

“People in their 40s, 50s and 60s still feel very much related, involved and attached to his reign. The millennials perhaps less because his majesty did less of the public engagements [after his illness],” Thitinan said. “By and large the vast majority of Thais today would more or less collectively feel the same: We are grateful for the reign.”

Criticism of the late monarch has surfaced in recent years. Some Thai and foreign analysts and activists say the king impeded the progress of the country’s still fledgling democracy by wielding too much power and often siding with the military and other conservative forces.