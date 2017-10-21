By Kyle Stock, Lance Lambert and David Ingold / Bloomberg

Jennifer Smith does not like the term “accident.” It implies too much chance and too little culpability.

A “crash” killed her mother in 2008, she insists, when her car was broadsided by another vehicle while on her way to pick up cat food. The other driver, a 20-year-old college student, ran a red light while talking on his mobile phone, a distraction that he immediately admitted and cited as the catalyst of the fatal event.

“He was remorseful,” Smith, 43, said. “He never changed his story.”

Yet in federal records, the death is not attributed to distraction or mobile-phone use. It is just another line item on the grim annual toll taken by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) — one of 37,262 that year.

Three months later, Smith quit her job as a realtor and formed Stopdistractions.org, a nonprofit lobbying and support group. Her intent was to make the tragic loss of her mother an anomaly.

To that end, she has been wildly unsuccessful. Nine years later, the problem of death-by-distraction has gotten much worse.

Over the past two years, after decades of declining deaths on the road, US traffic fatalities surged by 14.4 percent.

Last year alone, more than 100 people died every day in or near vehicles in the US, the first time the nation has passed that grim toll in a decade.

Meanwhile, regulators still have no good idea why crash-related deaths are spiking: People are driving longer distances, but not tremendously so — total kilometers were up just 2.2 percent last year.

Collectively, Americans seemed to be speeding and drinking a little more, but not much more than usual. Together, experts say these upticks do not explain the surge in road deaths.

However, there are three big clues and they do not rest along the highway.

One, as you might have guessed, is the substantial increase in smartphone use by US drivers as they drive. From 2014 to last year, the share of Americans who owned an iPhone, Android phone or something comparable rose from 75 percent to 81 percent.

The second is the changing way in which Americans use their phones while they drive.

These days, we are pretty much done talking. Texting, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are the order of the day — all activities that require far more attention than simply holding a gadget to your ear or responding to a disembodied voice.

By 2015, almost 70 percent of Americans were using their phones to share photographs and follow news events via social media. In just two additional years, that figure has jumped to 80 percent.

Finally, the increase in fatalities has been largely among bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians — all of whom are easier to miss from the driver’s seat than, say, an SUV — especially if you are glancing up from your phone rather than concentrating on the road.

Last year, 5,987 pedestrians were killed by cars in the US, almost 1,100 more than in 2014 — that is a 22 percent increase in just two years.

Safety regulators and law enforcement officials certainly understand the danger of taking — or making — a phone call while operating a piece of heavy machinery, but they still have no idea just how dangerous it is, because the data just is not easily obtained, and as mobile phone traffic continues to shift away from simple voice calls and texts to encrypted social networks, officials increasingly have less of a clue than ever before.