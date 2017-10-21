Same-sex couples awaiting justice

By Jennifer Lu, Teng Chu-yuan 呂欣潔 鄧筑媛

On Thursday last week the Taipei High Administrative Court ruled on a case brought by a same-sex couple who petitioned against the refusal by the Household Registration Office in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) to register their marriage.

The judge ruled that the office’s refusal to register the marriage between two people of the same sex was unconstitutional and unlawful, and on those grounds he annulled the office’s decision, but the judge also said that, until the necessary legal amendments are enacted, administrative courts cannot require household registration offices to accept the registration of same-sex marriages.

The judge even accepted the office’s response that same-sex partners can “record” (註記) — rather than register (登記) — their partnerships so as to “avoid stigmatization of same-sex marriages.”

The legal maxim “for every right, there is a remedy” is an important principle by which the Constitution safeguards people’s right of action, meaning their right to initiate legal proceedings.

As well as safeguarding people’s rights, the state must ensure that when people’s rights are violated they can eliminate the violation through remedial avenues.

Only rights for which there is a remedy are genuine rights.

However, in this judgement, where there has been a violation of the constitutional right to marriage, the judge declared that there is at present no law on whose basis the plaintiffs can register their marriage. This gives rise to an unfortunate situation in which there is no way to safeguard this right and no remedy available.

Even though lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people are in theory living in a constitutionally governed nation, it is as if they are beyond the bounds of the law. This is because in this nation neither the legislature, the executive nor the judiciary, which forms the last line of defense of people’s rights, can ensure that a same-sex couple can walk into a household registration office and register their marriage.

It is because of the slothful Executive Yuan and the Legislative Yuan, which have failed for more than a decade to fulfill their duties on this issue. As a result, no progress has been made on a proposed amendment to the Civil Code in almost a year.

Even though the Council of the Grand Justices’ Constitutional Interpretation No. 748, which rules that the exclusion of same-sex marriage from the provisions of the Civil Code is unconstitutional, has been on the books for nearly six months, the Cabinet and the legislature are still acting as if they do not know anything about it.

This puts staff working at household registration offices in a difficult situation, and it disregards the worries and fears that people in the broad LGBT community endure when facing the problems of birth, illness, old age and death.

Their worries and fears are by no means unfounded.

For example, there is a gay man nearing 60 years of age who every day cares for his partner — a man in his 70s who has suffered a stroke. The two of them are completely dependent upon one another.

There is a lesbian mother who suffers from hereditary ankylosing spondylitis and worries every day that if something happens to her, her five-year-old child might not be placed in the care of her other mother and would become an orphan in the eyes of the law.