Geoengineers must consider poor nations’ fears

By Anna Pujol-Mazzini / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BERLIN

As a child during Ethiopia’s deadly famine of 1984, Addis Ababa University geology professor Asfawossen Kassaye remembers watching people from the countryside flock to his town, desperately looking for food after a drought devastated their fields.

He knows first-hand how much damage climate change has done to East Africa, where scientists have said it is making droughts worse, longer and more frequent, putting millions at risk of hunger.

“Climate change is something that is part of the life of the people there” Kassaye said at this year’s Climate Engineering Conference in Berlin.

The growing risks are driving a small, but increasingly vocal group of researchers to explore using technology to reduce the threats, in essence by re-engineering the climate.

Such “geoengineering” proposals include large-scale, controversial projects that aim to dim sunlight or capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The proposals — some of which sound like science fiction — are for the most part still in early stages of testing, but campaigners say poor countries might, once again, suffer the most devastating consequences if some of the technologies are used.

Poor countries have disproportionately born the brunt of climate change even as they had little to do with causing it. In 2015, the US alone emitted more planet-warming carbon dioxide than the African continent’s 54 countries.

The build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has driven unusual and extreme weather linked to climate change across the globe, bringing record floods and droughts, and more severe storms.

However, poor countries have suffered the most serious economic damage and loss of lives, in part because they have limited resources to prepare for and cope with the changes, experts said.

“This is something that we haven’t caused, that we are paying a bigger price for,” Kassaye told reporters at the conference.

UNCLEAR EFFECTS

The question scientists are now trying to answer is: Could geoengineering methods leave people in poor, climate-vulnerable countries better off than unabated climate change?

“What the African farmer wants to know is if there will be rain next year, if that rain is going to come at a predictable time and if it’s going to be enough for the crops,” Kassaye said.

Worldwide, rising temperatures are on track to exceed goals set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Those excess emissions are blamed for stoking heatwaves, downpours, more powerful storms and a rise in sea levels.

As a result, research into geoengineering is ramping up and scientists have said that large-scale projects to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere will be needed by the 2030s to hold the line against climate change.

If geoengineering solutions fulfill their promises, they could reduce global warming, limit sea-level rise, and make extreme weather events such as hurricanes and droughts less frequent.

However, there is little research about the potential effects of some of the technologies on poor countries.

For example, some studies have suggested that spraying sun-dimming chemicals into the upper atmosphere could affect global weather patterns and shift monsoons that are vital for millions across Asia and Africa.

“Geoengineering is a humanitarian concern,” said Pablo Suarez, a researcher at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, at the conference. “It is not only about degrees Celsius and global temperature. It is about people.”