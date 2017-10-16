China’s politburo line-up has become a measure of Xi’s power

By Benjamin Kang Lim and Philip Wen / Reuters, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is expected to place trusted allies in the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) key decisionmaking politburo during a leadership reshuffle at the party’s 19th National Congress, which is to begin on Wednesday, multiple Chinese sources and foreign diplomats have said.

A key measure of Xi’s power will be how many of his allies are installed on the 25-member committee.

At least 10 politburo members are slated to retire due to an unwritten rule that politicians step down if they are 68 or older when they take on a new five-year term.

Meanwhile, the youngest politburo member, Sun Zhengcai (孫政才), 53, is out of the running. He served as Chongqing party boss before being put under investigation in July for “disciplinary violations” — CCP jargon for corruption.

The fate of the top corruption watchdog, Wang Qishan (王岐山), 69, is also the subject of widespread conjecture. It is unclear if he is to retain his seat in the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, despite his age, and therefore his spot on the wider Politburo.

The Chinese State Council Information Office, which doubles as the spokesperson’s office for the Cabinet and party, declined to comment on politburo candidates when reached by telephone and fax. Possible newcomers to the politburo among Xi’s allies (surnames in alphabetical order):

Cai Qi (蔡奇), 61, has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Xi and is considered a shoo-in after he was named party boss of Beijing in May, despite not being a full or alternate member of the wider CCP Central Committee. Since 1987, whoever holds the office of Beijing party chief has also been a politburo member. Cai overlapped with Xi during the future president’s 17-year stint in Chinese-controlled Fujian Province, and in Zhejiang Province, where Xi was party boss from 2002 to 2007. Cai is a native of Fujian.

Chen Miner (陳敏爾), 56, was seen to have performed strongly as the leader of Guizhou Province before being named party boss of Chongqing on July 15, replacing Sun. Chen, a native of Zhejiang, is also virtually assured a seat in the politburo given his position in Chongqing, the sources said. Chen is a dark horse candidate to catapult straight onto the CCP Standing Committee.

Chen Quanguo (陳全國), 61, was promoted to party chief of Xinjiang, bringing along with him the tough ethnic management policies he implemented at his previous post in Tibet. Chen has never worked closely with Xi.

Chen Xi (陳希), 64 this month, a native of Fujian, is tipped to be promoted to minister of the party’s organization department, overseeing the promotion and deployment of party officials. He is currently vice minister at the department. Chen shared a dormitory with Xi when the two attended the prestigious Tsinghua University in the late 1970s.

Ding Xuexiang (丁薛祥), 55 this month, is likely to become director of the General Office of the Central Committee. He is currently No. 2 in the General Office, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the politburo. Ding worked for Xi when the latter was party boss in Shanghai.

He Lifeng (何立峰), 62, chairman of the Cabinet’s National Development and Reform Commission, is a strong candidate to become one of five state councilors, a rank above Cabinet minister but below vice premier. If he is named one of four vice premiers next March, he would be a favorite for the politburo. He worked in Fujian from 1984 to 2009, overlapping with Xi, who was governor from 2000 to 2002.