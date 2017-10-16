The Chinese Communist Party Congress — everything you need to know

by Tom Phillips and Benjamin Haas / The Guardian, BEIJING and HONG KONG

China’s top officials are to gather in Beijing on Wednesday for the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a twice-a-decade political meeting that is likely to see President Xi Jinping (習近平) further bolster his position as one of the most powerful leaders in modern Chinese history.

What is the party congress?

On the face of it, the congress is a high-profile summit of the CCP’s great and good. The official task of the 2,287 carefully screened delegates selected to attend this year’s event is to ponder and approve new policies and elect the people who are to lead China for the next five years.

In reality, however, experts have said this year’s congress — the 19th since the party’s foundation in Shanghai in 1921 — is all about one man: Xi.

“The most significant thing ... is that it is most likely simply to confirm Xi Jinping’s preeminence — almost like a coronation,” said Elizabeth Economy, the director for Asia studies at the Council of Foreign Relations.

Since taking power at the last such gathering, in November 2012, Xi has established himself as one of China’s most dominant leaders since Mao Zedong (毛澤東); a 64-year-old strongman who party officials hail as their “core.”

Xi is expected to use this congress, which marks the start of his second and supposedly last five-year term, to further fortify his position by stacking the party’s upper echelons with loyalists. Five of the seven spots on China’s top ruling council, the Politburo Standing Committee, are theoretically up for grabs, as are 11 of the wider politburo’s 25 seats and roughly half of the spots on the 205-member Central Committee.

The question then is what Xi will do with that power.

Most expect a continuation of his hardline domestic policies and assertive international posture, which has seen Beijing aggressively push territorial claims in the South China Sea and position itself as a champion of globalization. An optimistic few continue to hope that, having strengthened his political position, Xi might reveal himself as a political or economic reformer.

What might this year’s congress tell us about China?

As the curtain falls on Xi’s first term, his political supremacy is beyond doubt. Asked to name China’s five most powerful people this week, Jeff Wasserstrom, a China expert at the University of California, told CNN: “Xi, Xi, Xi, Xi, and Xi.”

However, this week’s highly scripted event will offer important clues as to just how much power Xi has managed to amass, with many experts predicting that he will upend two decades of precedent in two highly significant ways.

First, Xi might decline to promote a successor, indicating that he intends to remain in the top party post for a third, or perhaps even fourth term. According to party norms, China’s top two leaders are usually publicly anointed at a congress five years before they take power. Xi emerged as China’s presumed future leader at the 17th National Congress, in 2007, but so far no likely successor has appeared; one man seen as a possible successor was recently toppled in a politically charged corruption investigation.

Columbia University professor of political science Andrew Nathan said there is a growing consensus that Xi will seek to stay in power beyond the end of his second term, in 2022: “The way he is tightening up on everything and making a cult of personality, it feels like he is going to be in it for the long run.”