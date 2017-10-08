Brazil aims to feed the world — by opening up the Amazon

By Jonathan Watts / The Guardian

Crashing upstream through the Sao Luiz rapids, the churning river throws the speedboat around like a child’s toy. There is first a moment of fear, then relief and finally wonder at crossing a natural boundary that has held back the destruction of this corner of the Amazon for almost five centuries.

This is the gateway to a land that indigenous inhabitants call Mundurukania, after their tribe, the Munduruku, which has settled the middle and upper reaches of the Rio Tapajos since ancient times. The thickly vegetated shores, misty hills and untamed waters — breached at one point by a dolphin — mark it out as one of the few regions of the planet still to be explored and exploited by industrial commerce.

The tranquility is breathtaking, but misleading. These rapids are now on the frontline of one of the world’s most important struggles for indigenous rights and environmental protection. Long ignored, they are suddenly seen as a strategically crucial step between the nations with the world’s biggest farms — Brazil — and the world’s most numerous dining tables — China.

Longer term, the changes now being planned could bring this waterway closer to the industrialized, traffic-filled Yangtze river in more ways than one.

Over the coming years, the Brazilian government — backed by Chinese and European finance and engineering — wants to turn this river into the world’s biggest grain canal by building 49 major dams on the Tapajos and its tributaries.

This would make the rapids navigable by barges carrying produce from the deforested Cerrado savanna of Mato Grosso — which produces a third of the world’s soya — up to the giant container port being planned inthe closest city of Santarem and then out to global markets, particularly in Asia.

The network of dams would also produce 29 gigawatts of electricity, increasing Brazil’s current supply by 25 percent. A consortium headed by Furnas — a subsidiary of state-run energy utility Electrobras — plans to sell the power to distant cities and to local mining companies that want to unearth the mineral riches under the forest.

For the Brazilian government, this mega-scheme to open up the Tapajos basin — which is about the area of France — is a linchpin of national economic development and trade with China. For local politicians, it is an opportunity to industrialize, expand and enrich the business of nearby cities, which expect their populations to double in size over the next 10 years.

For opponents, however, the hydrovia — as the river transport scheme is known — and related projects are the biggest threat ever posed to the native inhabitants, traditional riverine communities, waters and wildlife.

By one estimate, 950,000 hectares of forest would be cleared, releasing significant amounts of carbon dioxide.

“The hydrovia is part of a set of other projects — dams, ports, roads and railways — that aim to industrialize this region. Energy companies, agribusinesses and mining companies are all pushing for it,” said Fernanda Moreira of the Indigenous Missionary Council, a Catholic NGO that works with local communities.

Campaigners — including International Rivers, Amazon Watch and Greenpeace — oppose the project because they say there has not been adequate study of the effects — including accelerated deforestation, habitat loss and social problems — or the alternatives.