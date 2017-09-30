The global consequences of US tax reform

By Martin Feldstein

The US Congress is likely to enact a major tax reform sometime over the next six months. Although the rules will only apply to US taxpayers, they will have important consequences for companies and markets around the world.

The most important changes will apply to US corporations rather than to individual taxpayers. Of these reforms, the one with the most obvious and direct international effects will be the change in the taxation of US corporations’ foreign subsidiaries.

The current US rule is unique among all major advanced economies. Consider the example of a subsidiary of a US corporation that earns profits in Ireland. That subsidiary pays the Irish corporate tax at Ireland’s low 12 percent rate. It is then free to reinvest the after-tax profits in Ireland, in financial securities, or in operating businesses anywhere in the world — except the US.

If the foreign subsidiary’s parent company brings the after-tax profits back to the US to invest or distribute to its shareholders, it must pay the current US corporate tax rate of 35 percent on its original pre-tax Irish profits, with a credit for the 12 percent that it has already paid.

Because of this 23 percent penalty on repatriation, US companies generally choose not to repatriate the profits of their foreign subsidiaries. The US Department of the Treasury estimates that these subsidiaries have accumulated US$2.5 trillion of offshore profits.

Congress is likely to adopt the “territorial” method of taxing the profits of US corporations’ foreign subsidiaries. Under the territorial method, which virtually every other advanced economy uses, US corporations would be able to repatriate their foreign subsidiaries’ after-tax profits with little or no extra tax.

Congress is also likely to enact a “deemed repatriation tax” on the US$2.5 trillion of profits that have been accumulated abroad, but never subject to US tax.

Although the details of this provision have not been decided, the basic idea would be to levy a tax of about 10 percent on the untaxed overseas profits, to be paid over a period of years. In exchange for this tax liability, a US corporation could repatriate those accumulated profits whenever it wants to do so.

The shift to a territorial tax system is likely to have important effects on US corporations’ behavior. A large share of their foreign subsidiaries’ future profits, which would be retained abroad under current law, are likely to be returned to the US, reducing investment in Europe and Asia. A portion of the US$2.5 trillion of past profits now held abroad would be repatriated as well.

Moreover, US corporations would no longer have an incentive to shift their country of incorporation to other countries to be able to distribute their foreign-earned profits to their shareholders. At the same time, foreign companies would have an incentive to shift their headquarters to the US, where they could enjoy the advantages of being a US corporation without incurring the current tax penalty.

Although the shift to a territorial system of taxation would have the most obvious foreign effects, the planned reduction in the corporate tax rate might have an even larger effect.

The 35 percent statutory tax rate on corporate profits is one of the highest among all developed nations. The congressional proposal would reduce the corporate rate to 20 percent. US President Donald Trump has called for a 15 percent rate.