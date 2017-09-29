Qatar FIFA World Cup workers ‘subjected to life-threatening heat’

By David Conn / The Guardian

Many thousands of migrant workers on construction sites in Qatar, including those building stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, are being subjected to potentially life-threatening heat and humidity, according to new research on the extreme summer conditions in the Persian Gulf.

Hundreds of workers are dying every year, the campaign group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a strong statement, but it claims that the Qatari authorities have refused to make necessary information public or adequately investigate the deaths, which could be caused by laboring in the region’s fierce climate.

HRW argues that millions of workers are in jeopardy, including those in the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations — Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — because statutory work breaks imposed during summer midday hours do not protect them sufficiently.

An analysis of the weather in Doha last summer has also shown that workers on World Cup construction projects were in danger, despite the more advanced system used by the tournament organizer, Humidex, which measures safety levels of heat and humidity.

“Enforcing appropriate restrictions on outdoor work, and regularly investigating and publicizing information about worker deaths is essential to protect the health and lives of construction workers in Qatar,” HRW Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson said. “Limiting work hours to safe temperatures, not set by a clock or calendar, is well within the capacity of the Qatari government and will help protect hundreds of thousands of workers.”

In 2012, the Qatari government revealed 520 people from Bangladesh, India and Nepal — whose citizens travel in their hundreds of thousands to do construction work in the Gulf — had died.

Of these, 385, or almost three-quarters, had died “from causes that the authorities neither explained nor investigated,” HRW said.

Last year, the Qatari government told HRW that 35 workers died, “mostly from falls, presumably at construction sites,” but this did not take into account hundreds more people who died from heart attacks and other “natural causes,” patchily reported by their nations’ embassies and unexplained by the authorities.

The “Supreme Committee” organizing the 2022 World Cup, which FIFA originally voted in 2010 could be played in the summer, but has since been moved to winter, is striving to enact higher welfare standards than those generally applied for the 2 million migrant workers in Qatar.

It has disclosed that 10 workers on World Cup projects died between October 2015 and July this year, classifying eight of these, three of them men in their 20s, as “non-work related” because they resulted from cardiac arrest or respiratory failure.

HRW argues that these classifications are meaningless, effectively only a statement that the person has died because their heart and breathing stopped.

HRW said in its statement that such descriptions “obscure the underlying cause of deaths and make it impossible to determine whether [the workers’ deaths] may be related to working conditions, such as heat stress.”

One World Cup construction worker who died, Jaleshwar Prasad, 48, was said to have suffered cardiac arrest, with the hospital reporting that “work duties were not a contributory factor.”

The temperature in Qatar the day before Prasad died, April 26 last year, peaked at 39°C, HRW said.