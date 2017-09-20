Polish judicial independence matters to the rest of Europe

By Laszlo Bruszt and Nauro Campos

After some delay, the Polish government, controlled by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, has finally responded to concerns raised by the European Commission about its legislative attack on judicial independence, but it is still refusing to cooperate and has not announced “any concrete measures to address the issues raised,” said Frans Timmermans, the commission’s first vice president.

It remains to be seen if the EU will use the political and economic tools at its disposal to sanction the Polish government. We believe it should — resolutely and swiftly.

The PiS’ efforts to bring Poland’s courts under political control violate the EU’s fundamental democratic values and threaten its governance of the single market. At this point, continued inaction on the EU’s part could threaten the project of economic integration altogether.

Market integration among economies at different levels of development relies primarily on regulatory standardization.

The single market works because an entrepreneur in the Netherlands and an entrepreneur in Poland can both expect to be governed by the same rules, regardless of whether they are selling goods or investing in Italy, Hungary, France or Bulgaria. These agreed rules are enforced not just by EU courts and bureaucracies, but also by national courts in the member states.

However, the EU’s framework for enforcing common rules does not automatically confer the same benefits to each member state.

When market integration was pursued in earnest in the 1980s, it was agreed that member states with less developed economies would be entitled to transfers until they had caught up with the bloc’s average level of development. Today, such transfers represent about a third of the EU budget and 2 to 5 percent of GDP in the recipient economies.

This arrangement was meant to reduce disparities among EU members to the point that transfers would no longer be needed, but it always had a crucial weakness — the EU has only limited authority to control the domestic institutions in charge of ensuring that recipient nations spend the funds appropriately, and a nation’s judiciary is chief among those institutions.

We have researched how evolving state capacities affect economic development in 17 central and eastern European nations, and we found that autonomous judiciaries are of central importance.

Capable, independent courts are the prime movers behind the development of a professional state bureaucracy. Without judicial oversight, there is no guarantee that supervisory agencies will monitor and enforce the rules of market competition effectively and impartially.

We have also found that increased judicial autonomy boosts economic development in nations even before they have joined the EU.

When a nation’s courts become more reliable and predictable, its exports tend to increase and become more technologically complex soon thereafter.

By the same token, judiciaries can hinder economic development if they are not independent or reliable. When domestic firms cannot count on courts to issue fair and consistent rulings, they will conclude that success depends less on entrepreneurship than on cronyism or loyalty to market incumbents. Accordingly, they will invest less and shy away from innovation.

Hungary’s recent experience demonstrates that if incumbents do not fear judicial oversight, they will engage in predatory behavior toward weaker market participants, thereby capturing larger segments of the economy. This ultimately results in declining public revenue, which forces the government to look for other ways to finance basic public goods. To keep the economy afloat and remain in power, the government will become all the more reliant on EU transfers.