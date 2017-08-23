Devolution gives Kenyans taste of power as governors ousted

By Katharine Houreld / Reuters, NAIROBI

As disputes raged over the presidential results from Kenya’s election on Aug. 8, a little-noticed democratic revolution blossomed in the layer of government directly underneath.

Kenyans sent home 25 out of 47 county governors, upholding a strong anti-incumbency tradition and warning that voters would turf out failing local leaders after power and money devolved to the counties in the last election cycle.

Anti-corruption campaigners — and voters — hope the new taste of direct accountability would eventually help curb corruption in east Africa’s biggest economy and weaken the grip of parties that rely on ethnic voting blocs.

“Party doesn’t matter. We want performers” said Ann Wairimu, 48, a real-estate agent in Nairobi, where dirty water and open sewers caused a recent cholera outbreak.

Voters threw out former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero for failing to deliver public services.

His replacement, Mike Sonko, is famed for his flamboyant fashion and high-profile social projects. When not sporting a sequined hat, he is often photographed leading teams shoveling piles of rubbish from the streets.

“Kidero sat in his office and did not deliver anything to the common man,” Wairimu said.

“Sonko actually goes to those poor communities and concerns himself with things like sewage systems and garbage collection,” she said.

From independence from Britain in 1963 until the 2013 elections, Kenya’s budget and social services were managed — and mismanaged — by the president and a small coterie of ministers.

An incumbent president never lost an election and three out of four presidents have come from the Kikuyu ethnic group, fueling resentment and ethnically based politics.

Years of one-party rule followed by a series of flawed elections led voters to despair that they were helpless to combat corruption.

Then a 2010 constitution devolved about 20 percent of the budget to 47 new counties, also handing them responsibility for basic healthcare, early education, local roads and other infrastructure.

Suddenly taxpayers lived next to the people who were spending — or stealing — their money. Since then, a couple of local politicians have had their houses or cars set alight by angry voters; one was photographed by a newspaper escaping pursuers by jumping over a fence, but most were punished at the polls.

As well as most governors, two-thirds of local legislators were voted out, many after spurious taxpayer-funded jaunts to Singapore and Dubai, and dodgy procurement deals.

“Many politicians don’t do their jobs properly so there’s continual frustration, but now at least people know they can have some say in how their resources are managed,” said Murithi Mutiga, the senior Kenya analyst for International Crisis Group.

Aware of growing voter frustration, at least three governors have declined government funds for a lavish inauguration.

Devolution also helped defuse anger over the disputed presidential election.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is to challenge the results in court after the electoral board said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won by 1.4 million votes.

The winner-take-all element to presidential contests was a key part of the violence that followed a flawed election in 2007, killing more than 1,200 people, anti-corruption campaigner John Githongo said.

Before the new constitution, the winner controlled Kenya’s entire budget — 2.6 trillion Kenyan shillings (US$25 billion) this year.