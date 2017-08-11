The Liberty Times Editorial: DPP, KMT should seek consensus

A Taipei City councilor from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director have accused the Presidential Office’s Web site of distorting the national flag in a way that does not conform to the proportions specified in the National Emblem and National Flag of the Republic of China Act (中華民國國徽國旗法).

They have gone so far as to report President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and others to the Control Yuan for the supposed infringement.

The Presidential Office said the complaint is a waste of public resources.

Why do these people complain only about the proportions of the national flag, but not about whether the flag can be flown in the nation or be raised at international events?

In addition, the question of whether everyone wants a national flag derived from the KMT emblem is not a matter of concern for them.

This reflects the peculiar mindset of certain people in the KMT. Apparently, “KMT reactionaries” did not only exist 90 years ago — Taiwan now has another kind of “KMT reactionary”: The difference is that today’s reactionaries are friends of the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s Xinhua news agency recently issued its latest terminology guidelines, according to which only the so-called “1992 consensus” can be used, not “one China, with each side having its own interpretation.”

Any mention of the Republic of China (ROC) is forbidden, as are its Republican calendar and national flag, emblem and anthem.

Considering KMT supporters’ claim that the ROC’s sovereignty covers the whole of China, one might expect them to complain when Beijing bans any mention of the ROC, but hardly a peep has been heard from them.

Where is the logic in that? If there is no nation, how can there be a national flag?

They do not seem to care if the ROC is erased, but would rather keep fussing about the proportions of the national flag.

In Taiwan, they defend the ROC, but when dealing with China they are prepared to shelve the ROC. So how does the ROC relate to Taiwan in their view?

Such attitudes might become clearer when viewed from Beijing’s perspective.

With regard to “one China, with each side having its own interpretation,” KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is following the line set by former president and KMT chairman Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Now that former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) has stepped down, China is keeping an eye on Wu’s words and actions, and it is watching whether the KMT undergoes another wave of localization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Tuesday last week delivered a speech to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, saying: “We absolutely will not permit any person, any organization, any political party — at any time, in any form — to separate any piece of Chinese territory from China.”

It is hard to avoid the impression that Xi’s mention of “any political party ... in any form” alludes to the KMT and those within the party who are inclined toward Taiwanese independence.

If the KMT hopes to return to government, should it follow mainstream public opinion or align itself with Beijing? The answer should be obvious.

China’s official media seem to be warning that Wu’s tendency to talk less about the “one China” principle and both sides of the Taiwan Strait belonging to “one China,” while repeatedly saying things to the effect of “you interpret things your way and we will interpret them ours,” is making him sound similar to Tsai on cross-strait relations.