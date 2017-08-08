The day the credit crunch began, 10 years on: ‘The world changed’

By Larry Elliott and Jill Treanor / The Guardian

The ninth of August 2007 was the first day of then-Bank of England (BOE) governor Mervyn King’s holiday. King spent it at Lord’s Cricket Ground where he was interviewed by the former England cricket captain Michael Atherton. While King was watching the cricket, the French bank BNP Paribas announced it was freezing the assets of hedge funds that were heavily exposed to the US subprime mortgage market.

It was the first and last day of King’s holiday. He would not have another for several years. Within six weeks, members of the BOE’s court — its oversight body — were being whisked into the back entrance of Threadneedle Street, London, in a people carrier with blacked-out windows to be told that money was hemorrhaging out of the then-Northern Rock Building Society.

For three days in the middle of September 2007, lines formed outside branches of the former building society — the first run on a UK high street bank since the 1860s.

The writing was on the wall for Northern Rock from the moment the markets turned sour on Aug. 9. Its business model relied on it being able to borrow money from other banks and investors, and that was no longer possible in the panic-stricken conditions of August 2007, when none of the banks trusted each other.

Recalling the drama a decade on, King said that Northern Rock “literally ran out of money” even though on paper it appeared to be in a stronger position than any of its UK rivals. It was taking too many risks and had no alternative sources of funds if the markets dried up.

“This meant that any shock to confidence meant they were doomed. They relied on at least half their financing from selling mortgages. They had to find other sources of funding — there weren’t any. Their business model was dead,” King said, adding that there was something “deeply wrong” with the regulatory framework.

Then-chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling was also on holiday on Aug. 9 in Majorca, Spain. Darling remembers spotting reports in the papers about the problems at BNP Paribas and regional German banks.

“I rang the Treasury,” Darling said. “It was August. There was one man and a dog in charge of financial stability.”

Darling’s feeling was that if there was a problem with German and French banks, there were probably problems in the UK waiting to surface as well.

He asked for a list of which ones might be vulnerable. It took the Treasury’s skeleton team almost three days to reply, but when they did the name at the top of the list was Northern Rock.

The man in charge of Northern Rock was Adam Applegarth, whose aggressive expansion plans for the Newcastle-based lender had made him a stock market darling.

For Applegarth, Aug. 9 was the day “the world changed.”

Since the run on Northern Rock, regulation and supervision of banks has been strengthened. Crucially, the UK has put in place a system to deal with failing banks, something that was not available in the summer and early autumn of 2007.

Andrew Bailey, who played a crucial role in unraveling Northern Rock, said one of the lessons was to understand what banks were actually up to.

“If you’re a supervisor you need to understand the business model... The root of it is still how are you earning your money, how are you managing your balance sheet?” said Bailey, now chief executive of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.