Church of England rallies investors in Exxon fight

By Laura Colby / Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump might have quit the Paris climate accord, but shareholders are not going to let carbon-producing US companies off the hook. Witness the investor victory over Exxon-Mobil Corp management on May 31, a day before the Trump decision.

Over the Exxon board’s objections, almost two-thirds of shareholders voted for a proposal asking the company to provide a detailed report on how curbing climate change could affect its business.

Leading the charge was the giant New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages US$192 billion and is a veteran activist. Its partner was a far smaller and lower-profile newcomer taking one of its first public stands in the US: the Church of England.

Through a ￡7.9 billion (US$10 billion) fund that finances the church’s mission activities, cathedral costs and clergy pensions, the church has been quietly — and successfully — engaging with European companies in the energy and mining industries for the past few years.

BP, BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell have all voluntarily adopted similar climate change steps to those sought at Exxon.

“We see ourselves as active, rather than activist,” said Edward Mason, head of responsible investment at Church Commissioners for England, as the fund is formally known.

The Church of England, also known as the Anglican Church, is the state church of England. Christianity came to the country during Roman times, but the church split from Rome in the 16th century under King Henry VIII. Like many socially responsible investors, the church today prefers to engage collaboratively with companies rather than resort to a public brawl.

Exxon, though, has resisted, asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for permission to keep the proposal off its proxy two years in a row, which the SEC denied.

Exxon argued that its current processes were sufficient to test its holdings for risk.

Last year, when Rex Tillerson, now-US secretary of state, was Exxon’s chief executive officer, the proposal got 38 percent of votes.

The Church of England rallied dozens of US religious investors — from the Maryknoll Sisters to the Unitarian Universalist Association — to back the Exxon shareholder resolution, along with giant institutions, such as Hermes Investment Management, AXA Investment Managers, and CalPERS.

It won 62.1 percent of the vote. Exxon’s board will reconsider its opposition to the measure.

“It was an incredible watershed moment,” said Natasha Lamb, director for equity research and shareholder engagement at Boston-based Arjuna Capital.

“They got this whole European coalition together,” she said. “The Church of England pulls a lot of weight.”

Sister Patricia Daly, director emeritus of the Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment, based in Montclair, New Jersey, agreed.

“It was great to have them front and center,” said Daly, who has engaged with Exxon on environmental issues for years. “They helped push the needle and gave new impetus to shareholders and not only faith-based ones.”

CRUCIAL HELP

The church’s ability to enlist backing from giant institutions, such as BlackRock Inc, was crucial to passing the resolution, said Gregory Elders, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

“They push mainstream responsible-investing views,” he said. “It’s not preachy.”

“This is a vital ethical issue and relates to our stewardship of the environment, and our care for the poorest and most vulnerable in the world, who will be those most impacted by climate change,” Mason said.