Gender equality act is mere rhetoric

By Wang Li-Ching 王儷靜

News reports that the Cabinet would include groups opposed to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the Gender Equity Education Committee has been a source of a lot of debate and opposition.

Civic groups feel that the Cabinet’s thinking is a violation to the spirit of the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) and human rights.

Is the inclusion of anti-gay activists in the Ministry of Education’s committee a display of its respect for diversity?

The Cabinet’s misconception is precisely the kind of issue that should be challenged based on the concept of diversity.

First reported by the Central News Agency on July 19, reporters said the anti-LGBT camp expressed its view that the ministry’s committee is not impartial because it is dominated by the pro-LGBT camp and they were hoping that the ministry would include anti-gay representatives as well.

The Cabinet responded by saying that it understood the anti-gay groups’ concerns and that it therefore agreed to grant their wish to show respect for diversity of opinions in the hope that doing so would improve communication.

The news was a shock to social movements. The Cabinet’s view violates to not only the spirit of the Gender Equity Education Act, but also universal human rights, and it could be a setback to the years of effort and accomplishments of Taiwan’s gender equity education.

I still remember how civil groups and legislators held a news conference in January 2014 to protest the ministry’s appointment of professors who publicly opposed LGBT education as members of the Sixth Gender Equity Education Committee.

At that time, the ministry responded by saying it was impossible to make changes to the committee’s composition, because the members had already been appointed.

It then legitimized this decision — which was a violation of the spirit of act — by saying that it respected “a diversity of opinions.”

The ministry even argued that the committee should not be dominated by members who recognized gender equity and equality, and that people who did not recognize gender equity should also be invited, so that “a variety of voices” could make themselves heard, allowing the government to take opposing views into account when making policy.

However, in a multicultural society, diversity is never about putting a variety of views together and simply letting them argue it out. Instead, it is about challenging various forms of discrimination; analyzing oppression and power relationships; cultivating knowledge and multiculturalism; and promoting democratic ideals and social justice.

It was proven later that the ministry’s compromises and concessions led to idling and set back the nation’s gender equity education. Apart from the then minister of education’s frequent absence from the regular committee meetings, the committee could hardly focus on the main issues due to the power struggles and tight resources.

The miserable experience of the sixth equity education committee resulted in the ministry releasing a set of instructions for the public recommendation of committee members in June, clearly stating that recommended candidates must possess gender equity awareness and that they must not engage in the types of discriminatory practices defined in the Gender Equity Education Act or disparage and bully others because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.