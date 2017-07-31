Can we ever achieve the greatest aspiration — healthcare for all?

By Lucy Lamble / The Guardian

If the workers are not healthy then the economy won’t be healthy — it is a simple truth.

Ali Joseph, a driver in the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam, knows this better than most. Driving to work one morning, a truck ploughed into Ali’s autorickshaw, breaking his pelvis and burning his legs.

Ali’s injuries required hospital treatment, but with his earnings lost, the household finances could not support a long stay, a situation that contributed to his long-term disabilities.

His wife, Amina, who previously earned a living selling padlocks to people stuck in traffic on the city’s congested roads, had to rotate street hawking with caring for Ali, a responsibility she shared with her daughters. Their eldest sons had to leave secondary school to make ends meet. At a stroke, the family’s educational and economic aspirations had been shattered.

If an accident, a routine diagnosis or even a pregnancy with complications can demolish a family’s means, surely countries should do everything they can to provide free healthcare? Universal health coverage, core to goal three on health in the UN’s sustainable development plans for 2030, addresses just this.

According to this principle, everybody should be able to receive the health services they need.

With the glaring exception of the US, it is now the norm in high-income countries to have access to publicly funded healthcare that saves lives, stimulates growth, reduces poverty and builds nations.

However, in many countries health services remain unaffordable; they are often far from home and can be of uneven quality. Crises such as the Ebola epidemic bring into painful focus how where you are born might not only diminish your chances of getting the care you need, but also result in you dying from a disease or outbreak that could be treated elsewhere.

On his first day in office as the director-general of the WHO, former Ethiopian minister of health Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nailed his colors to the mast.

“Do we want our fellow citizens to die because they are poor? Without health, people have nothing. Without health, we have nothing as humanity.”

He was supporting an idea that some previously dismissed as utopian, but which finally — if not yet universally — seems to be coming of age more widely.

It might have been in vogue in the 1980s for the World Bank to demand that even the poorest pay user fees for health, but big institutions are rethinking. This is because evidence shows that even the most modest fees can block access to services, perpetuating poverty.

At the most absurd extreme, in countries such as Kenya and Nigeria, it is not unusual to find women and newborns held in hospitals until their family can find the fees to pay for their release. Many might not have had access to family planning services.

As well as the obvious health benefits, there are huge economic and political gains to be had from universal healthcare. Access to medical treatment is a human right, but if dignity and equity do not justify the investment in the view of some, economic outcomes should.

In 2015, 267 economists from 44 countries signed the Economists’ Declaration on universal health coverage, which found that “returns were more than 10 times the costs.”

To build a productive workforce, employees and entrepreneurs need not just quality education and training, but sound healthcare too.