The future of fake news: Do not believe everything you see

By Olivia Solon / The Guardian, SAN FRANCISCO

In an age of Photoshop, filters and social media, many people are used to seeing manipulated pictures — subjects become slimmer and smoother or, in the case of Snapchat, transformed into puppies.

However, there is a new breed of video and audio manipulation tools, made possible by advances in artificial intelligence and computer graphics, that would allow for the creation of realistic-looking footage of public figures appearing to say, well, anything.

US President Donald Trump declaring his proclivity for water sports. Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton describing the stolen children she keeps locked in her wine cellar. Actor Tom Cruise finally admitting what we suspected all along — that he is a brony (a My Little Pony fan.)

This is the future of fake news. People have long been told not to believe everything they read, but soon they will have to question everything they see and hear as well.

For now, there are several research teams working on capturing and synthesizing different visual and audio elements of human behavior.

Software developed at Stanford University is able to manipulate video footage of public figures to allow a second person to put words in their mouth — in real time.

Face2Face captures the second person’s facial expressions as they talk into a webcam and then morphs those movements directly onto the face of the person in the original video.

The research team demonstrated their technology by puppeteering videos of former US president George W. Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

On its own, Face2Face is a fun plaything for creating memes and entertaining late-night talk show hosts.

However, with the addition of a synthesized voice, it becomes more convincing — not only does the digital puppet look like the politician, but it can also sound like the politician.

A research team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been working on voice impersonation.

With three to five minutes of audio of a victim’s voice — taken live or from YouTube videos or radio shows — an attacker can create a synthesized voice that can fool both humans and voice biometric security systems used by some banks and smartphones.

The attacker can then talk into a microphone and the software will convert it so that the words sound like they are being spoken by the victim — whether that is over the telephone or on a radio show.

Canadian start-up Lyrebird has developed similar capabilities, which it says can be used to turn text into on-the-spot audiobooks “read” by famous voices or for characters in video games.

Although their intentions might be well-meaning, voice-morphing technology could be combined with face-morphing technology to create convincing fake statements by public figures.

You only have to look at the University of Washington’s Synthesizing Obama project, where they took the audio from one of former US president Barack Obama’s speeches and used it to animate his face in an entirely different video with incredible accuracy — thanks to training a recurrent neural network with hours of footage — to get a sense of how insidious these adulterations can be.

Beyond fake news, there are many other implications, said Nitesh Saxena, associate professor and research director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s department of computer science.