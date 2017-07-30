Hackers undermine Russia’s attempts to control the Internet

By Alec Luhn / The Guardian, MOSCOW

Moscow’s attempt to control the Internet inside Russia has come unstuck following a campaign by hackers who have subverted a system of blacklisting sites deemed inappropriate.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in 2012, authorities have banned thousands of sites — some for promoting “social ills,” others for political dissent — by inscribing their particulars on a blacklist and forcing Internet service providers to block them.

However, in recent weeks, activists seeking to push back against the crackdown have undermined the system by purchasing banned sites and inserting the particulars of perfectly legal Web pages into their domain names. Havoc ensued.

Last month, cash machines belonging to big state banks VTB and Sberbank stopped working. Major news sites and social media services were blocked and even Google became inaccessible.

“The Kremlin proved incapable of putting the Internet under control by technical means. The only thing that partly works is intimidation of companies and users,” said Andrei Soldatov, author of The Red Web, a book about Russia’s online surveillance.

“To make intimidation more effective you need to make the rules more vague and complicated, to make almost everyone guilty by definition,” he said.

With the blacklisting system looking vulnerable, the fear is that the authorities will retaliate by introducing an even harsher system of control on what Web users can view.

Already they have created a new “whitelist” of sites that can never be blocked. And last week, parliament passed a law banning the use of virtual private networks, used by many to access blocked content.

Hundreds of people staged a protest march in Moscow last weekend to object to online censorship.

The Internet cat-and-mouse game started five years ago when the state telecoms watchdog, Roskomnadzor, was given broad powers to censor the Russian Web via amendments to a law drafted to “protect children from information harming their health and development.”

This provided for the creation of a register, or blacklist, of banned sites that Internet service providers were required to block. Wikipedia, LiveJournal, Russia’s largest social network, VK, and largest search engine, Yandex, protested the law as a crackdown on the freedom of information.

With its blacklist, Roskomnadzor went after sites containing child pornography and information on narcotics and suicide. However, it also bans pages for “extremist statements,” a slippery term that has been applied to everything from terrorist groups to liberal opposition news sites and for information about unsanctioned public demonstrations.

In the first two years, more than 50,000 Web sites were blocked, about 4,000 of them for extremism. Sites can be blocked based on a court decision or a complaint by government agencies or citizens.

The watchdog’s decisions often verge on the political, such as when it blocked the site of Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, in 2015 for a post that mentioned the possibility of a “protest action.”

Navalny accused the agency of “political censorship.”

Almost from the start, experts warned the blacklist, which includes sites’ domain names and IP addresses, was ripe for abuse. At the end of May, owners of banned sites started working out that if they listed the IP address of any other Web page in their DNS (domain name server) information, providers would automatically block that site.