Macron risks isolating himself while building tough image

By Michel Rose / Reuters, PARIS

In French President Emmanuel Macron’s traditional presidential portrait destined to adorn town halls across France, a pair of iPhones and a copy of national hero Charles de Gaulle’s memoirs lie on his desk.

The photograph is meant to portray a young, modern leader who is also the heir of the general who led resistance to Nazi Germany in World War II and founded the Fifth Republic in 1958.

Cultivating this image from day one of his presidency, Macron on May 14 rode up the Champs-Elysees in Paris in a military jeep instead of the traditional limousine.

He later tweeted a picture of himself being lowered on a winch into a nuclear submarine, and last week forced his military chief of staff to quit for criticizing budget cuts.

Macron used the departure of French General Pierre de Villiers to show he will brook no dissent from those around him and the depth of his resolve to enforce public spending discipline.

However, his action has alarmed military chiefs and highlighted a risk that his strategy could backfire by making him look authoritarian, over-controlling and oversensitive to criticism.

“Emmanuel Macron is very keen to take on the clothes of General de Gaulle, he has understood very early on what he had to gain from a personal investment in the military field,” Jerome Fourquet of pollster Ifop said. “But although he has scored points on the international scene and domestically by showing there’s a man at the helm, it’s unclear whether public opinion will consider this episode as an example of his capacity to decide, or a case of authoritarianism and an admission of weakness.”

Macron, a centrist, has deliberately chosen a style that sets him apart from predecessors who, according to his staff, he believes had deeply flawed presidencies — Socialist former French president Francois Hollande and conservative former French presidentNicolas Sarkozy.

Hollande portrayed himself as the “normal president” during his 2012 to this year term, but many voters thought his approachability made him look weak.

Voters’ memories of the “hyper-president” style adopted by Sarkozy, who preceded Hollande, and widespread dislike of his impulsive and sometimes brash personality scuppered his chances of re-election.

Macron, 39, has reduced interaction with the media, scrapping the off-the-record chats which Hollande liked and cancelling the television interview the French president traditionally gives on Bastille Day, France’s national day.

“We don’t want to shut down, but we think responsibility does not necessarily come with what I won’t call transparency, but what I will call a total unveiling of the president’s each and every move,” a source close to Macron said.

On the sidelines of summits, Macron has also refused to answer questions about judicial investigations targeting his ministers. Instead, he tweets and broadcasts videos on Facebook Live that have been filmed by his own media team.

“We’ve gone from the extreme permissiveness of Hollande — during whose term the Elysee was a bit like an open house for the media — to the exact opposite with Macron, who wants extreme control of every content that comes out of the Elysee,” said Thomas Guenole, a political analyst with Sciences-Po university in Paris.

Though he made his name as Hollande’s economy minister by speaking out of turn and outside his brief, he has muzzled his own ministers. They rarely appear on television and do not respond to reporters waiting in the Elysee Palace courtyard after weekly Cabinet meetings, rushing into their chauffeured cars without a word.